Global Shipping and Logistics Scope and Market Size

Shipping and Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shipping and Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379692/global-shipping-and-logistics-market-2020-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026#.X4QfW2gzbIU

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight and Shipping

Materials Handling

General Logistics

Express Shipping

Warehouse and Storage

Internet Purchasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Shipping and Logistics market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5849691-global-and-china-shipping-and-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Shipping and Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DSV

C.H. Robinson

Rhenus

Agility

Allcargo Logistics

APL Logistics

DB Schenker

BDP International

CEVA Logistics

Damco

Expeditors

FedEx Supply Chain

Gati

Hitachi Transport System

Hub Group

Hyundai Glovis

Imperial Logistics

J.B. Hunt

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Menlo Worldwide Logistics

Mitsubishi Logistics

NFI

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Sankyu

UPS