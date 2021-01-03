Global Off Dry Red Wine Market Professional Survey Report 2019

January 3, 2021

The global Off Dry Red Wine market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Off Dry Red Wine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Off Dry Red Wine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Off Dry Red Wine in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Off Dry Red Wine manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:
E&J Gallo Winery (USA)
Constellation (USA)
Castel (France)
The Wine Group (USA)
Accolade Wines (South Australia)
Concha y Toro (Chile)
Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) (Australia)
Trinchero Family (USA)
Pernod-Ricard (France)
Diageo (UK)
Casella Wines (Australia)
Changyu Group
Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
GreatWall (China)
Dynasty (China)

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Still Wines
Sparkling Wines

Segment by Application
Daily Meals
Social Occasions
Entertainment Venues
Other Situations

