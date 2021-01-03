January 3, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

1 min read
24 hours ago wiseguyreports

Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/identity-and-access-managementasaservice-idaas-market-2020-global-analysis-opportunities-forecast-to-2026_499723.html

The key players covered in this study
Broadcom
IBM
Microsoft
Ping Identity
Salesforce.com

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
Hybrid
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Oil & Gas
Telecom & IT
Education
Healthcare
Public Sector & Utilities
Manufacturing
Others

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5621605-global-identity-and-access-management-as-a-service

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

More Stories

3 min read

Home Design Software Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | Chief Architect, Virtual Architect Ultimate, TurboFloorPlan, Home Designer Suite, Punch Home & Landscape Design

41 seconds ago Max
3 min read

Ski Poles Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Atomic, Burton, Lib Tech, Arbor, Capita, Head, Rome SDS, Rossignol, Salomon, Ride

2 mins ago Max
3 min read

Domestic Heating Appliances Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Clatronic, Severin Elektrogerate, Sunbeam, Glen Dimplex, Ariston Thermo, Bajaj Electricals, Baxi Heating

3 mins ago Max

You may have missed

3 min read

Home Design Software Market Research & Clinical Advancements by 2028 | Chief Architect, Virtual Architect Ultimate, TurboFloorPlan, Home Designer Suite, Punch Home & Landscape Design

41 seconds ago Max
3 min read

Ski Poles Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Atomic, Burton, Lib Tech, Arbor, Capita, Head, Rome SDS, Rossignol, Salomon, Ride

2 mins ago Max
3 min read

Domestic Heating Appliances Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Clatronic, Severin Elektrogerate, Sunbeam, Glen Dimplex, Ariston Thermo, Bajaj Electricals, Baxi Heating

3 mins ago Max
3 min read

Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Akzo Nobel, DOW, SAFC Hitech, Albemarle, Nata

4 mins ago Max