The report analyzes and forecasts API management market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2016 along with forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million). Estimation of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the API management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the analysis period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the API Management market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the API management market. We also have included a complete competitive scenario and portfolio of top vendors operative in API management market. To understand the competitive landscape in the API management market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the API management market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein a solution, service, deployment type and industry and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, their growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a transparent sight on the API management by segmenting the market based on the solution, service, deployment type and industry and region. Each segment of API management market has been analyzed based on present and future trends and the API management market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. API portal, security, monetization, API gateway, API analytics and administration are the major solution segment of API managements market. Service segment of API managements market is categorized into training consulting, support maintenance and integration. On-premises and cloud are the deployment type segment segments of API management market. The Industry segment of API management market is categorized into BFSI, IT telecom, government, healthcare, retail consumer goods, manufacturing and others industries. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East Africa for API management market with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The competitive profiling of key players of API management market includes company and financial overview, their recent developments, and product offered by them and business strategies adopted by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Noticeable players operative in this market is Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., HP, Fiorano Software, SAP SE, Sensedia, Tibco Software, TYK Technologies, CA Technologies, Google, Inc., Apiary, Inc., Axway, Inc., Cloud Elements and IBM Corporation amongst others.

This report segment of global API management market as follows:

Global API Management Market: Solution Segment Analysis

API Portal

Security

Monetization

API Gateway

API Analytics

Administration

Global API Management Market: Service Segment Analysis

Training Consulting

Support Maintenance

Integration

Global API Management Market: Deployment Type Segment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud

Global API Management Market: Industry Segment Analysis

BFSI

IT Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Retail Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others Industry

Global API Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa