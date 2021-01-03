January 3, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Real-time Location System (RTLS) in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ekahau
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
IBM
Intelleflex
Awarepoint Corporation
Versus Technology
TeleTracking
Ubisense Group
Savi Technology
Identec Solutions
AiRISTA
Sonitor Technologies
Elpas
Axcess International
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
RFID

Wi-Fi
Ultrasound
Infrared
Zigbee
Ultra Wide Band (UWB)
????Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Real-time Location System (RTLS) for each application, including
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Industrial Manufacturing
Education
Others

