Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Growth 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will register a 29.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1097.9 million by 2025, from $ 392 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

In 2018, hemp-derived type accounted for a share of 67% in the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other

The pharmaceuticals industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 80% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kazmira

ENDOCA

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Freedom Leaf

Cannavest

Folium Biosciences

Pharmahemp

HempLife Today

Aphria

Whistler

Emblem Cannabis Oils

CBD American Shaman

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Select Oil

Absolute Terps

Canopy Growth Corporation

NuLeaf Naturals

The Lab

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.