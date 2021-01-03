Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Growth 2020-2025

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Growth 2020-20253 min read
According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will register a 29.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1097.9 million by 2025, from $ 392 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
In 2018, hemp-derived type accounted for a share of 67% in the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Other
The pharmaceuticals industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 80% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kazmira
ENDOCA
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Green Road
Medical Marijuana
Freedom Leaf
Cannavest
Folium Biosciences
Pharmahemp
HempLife Today
Aphria
Whistler
Emblem Cannabis Oils
CBD American Shaman
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Select Oil
Absolute Terps
Canopy Growth Corporation
NuLeaf Naturals
The Lab
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
