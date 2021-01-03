Paronychia treatment Market Size By Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends

Market Highlights

Paronychia is a nail disease that is an often-tender fungal infection of the hand or foot where the nail and skin meets. Paronychia is also known as whitlow, mainly it occurs in people who have constantly cold and wet hands, such as dairy farmers, fishermen, bar tenders, cleaners, housewives or people with poor circulation. It is a multifactorial inflammatory reaction of the proximal nail fold to irritants and allergens.

The global paronychia treatment market is growing rapidly and is expected to continue over the review period. The demand for paronychia treatment is high across the globe. Increasing ratio of infected population enhances the demand for paronychia treatment globally. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, few key recommendation for the treatment are provided such as ultrasonography can be used to determine the presence of an abscess or cellulitis when it is not clinically evident, The addition of topical steroids to topical antibiotics decreases the time to symptom resolution in acute paronychia. Moreover, chronic paronychia is treated by topical anti-inflammatory agents and avoidance of irritants.

The global paronychia treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global Paronychia treatment Market Size owing to the presence of major market player and healthcare awareness. Moreover high healthcare spending and increasing government support for research & development leads the growth of the market.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global paronychia treatment market as result of increasing focus of various government and private agencies on the treatment of skin disease. Moreover well-developed healthcare infrastructure and awareness leads the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing paronychia treatment market across the globe. Rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development are projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

Segmentation

The global paronychia treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into acute paronychia, chronic paronychia, candidal paronychia, pyogenic paronychia, and others. On the basis of the application, it is segmented into mupirocin ointment, fusidic acid ointment, gentamicin ointment, dicloxacillin and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dermatology center, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Glenmark Generics Ltd. (India), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly Company (U.S.), Jonakayem Pharma Formulation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (U.S.), Perrigo New York, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

