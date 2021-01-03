Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Competitive Landscape and Highlighted Key Acquisitions Forcast Period – COVID Update

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is a kind of bypass surgery that can create an alternate passage for blood to flow to the heart. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global coronary artery bypass grafting market that vaticinates surge for this market with 6% CAGR during the forecast period between 2016 and 2022. In terms of cash, the market is expected to rise to the US $ 116 mn.

Observing the market structure, this report estimates the future growth potential of the market. It observes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R D) in the market.

The primary reasons because of which people are prone to cardiovascular ailments that require CABG in order to be cured include anxiety, deskbound lifestyle, high consumption of junk food, and stress. Due to the rise in cardiovascular ailments, the market for coronary artery bypass grafting is also rising. Other factors responsible for the growth of this market include changing lifestyle, increase in patient’s awareness of this ailment, and surgeries therapies related to CABG.

The regional segmentation of the global coronary artery bypass graft market covers continent-based regional markets namely The Americas (North America South America), Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East Africa (MEA). The Americas segment is the largest regional market. North America as a market is bigger than South America due to the availability of more advanced technology. Therefore, even without South America, North America alone holds the potential of emerging as the largest regional market. The strongest economy of this world is the United States of America (USA), which is in North America. Many key players in this market are based in North America, especially in the USA.

In North America, the market is growing due to the availability of specialty care services in hospitals tertiary care centers increasing demand for cardiovascular devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for treatment options for cardiovascular diseases, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the market. In South America, the market is experiencing steady but positive growth due to growing emphasis on coronary artery bypass procedure, increasing demand for the better cardiovascular devices, increasing geriatric population with chronic diseases such as diabetes obesity which increase the risk for heart disease, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Key Players

The key players in the global coronary artery bypass graft market include Dextera Surgical Inc. (USA), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (USA), Genesee BioMedical (USA), Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (USA), MAQUET Holding B.V. Co. KG. (UK), Neograft Inc. (USA), NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (Canada), Sorin Group (Italy), Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (USA), and VasoPrep Surgical (USA).

