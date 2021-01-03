January 3, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Americas Insomnia Market -Global Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts

Market Highlights
In America the insomnia is  common sleeping disorder found majorly in the North American Region.  This region has large industrialization and the number of working people  are more. The work force is comprised of both men and women. The  insomnia problem is majorly seen in the women in North American Region.  The market is majorly driven by the constantly changing shift hours for  the people. Also for women the disturbance in sleep is created by the  snoring of her partner, small children and consciousness of getting up  early in morning for her work. There are many more such reasons that  lead to sleeping disorders in both men and women.

Americas Insomnia Market Players
There  are number of players working for the treatment and care of insomnia,  these are local and global level players. Those are Eisai, Co. (Japan),  Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co Inc (US), Sanofi (France), Takeda  Pharmaceutical Company (Japan),  Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US),  Pernix Therapeutics (US), Purdue Pharma L.P. (US), Consumer Healthcare  Inc. (Canada), Dainippon Sumitomo (Japan), ECR Pharmaceuticals (US),  Flynn Pharma (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US),  Astellas (UK), Biocodex S  A (France), Neurim (Switzerland), SkyePharma (UK), and Vanda  Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US).

Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc. is a US  based company who have variety of pills used to treat sleeping  disorders. The company has three medicine known as MidNite Sleep aid,  MidNite PM for Pain and MidNite for Menopause. The company has  significantly expanded its leadership in sleep and alertness aid segment  and Vivarin alertness aid. The company has also acquired the MidNite  brand.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a US based biopharmaceutical  company which focuses on the development of commercialization of  innovative therapy and is constantly working for the unmet need and for  the improvement of the patients’ lives.  The product for insomnia  Helitoz trasimelteon which is in capsule form got US FDA approval in  January 2014. The medicine is used to treat 24- hours sleep wake  disorder. Also the other product Hetlioz got approval from European  Commission in July 2015 to launch the product in European market.

Johnson  & Johnson, the Boston, California and London facilitated the  innovation centers and include exciting technologies like 3-D printing  announced the early-stage collaborations for recent research and  development alliances for insomnia and other unmet medical diseases. In  U.S., near about 2.4 million Americans have schizophrenia, affected men  and women equally. The company has drug INVEGA SUSTENNA for the  treatment of insomnia along with other symptoms of disease. The drug is  in phase three of clinical trials.

Segmentation:
The Americas insomnia market  is segmented on the basis of, types of therapy, drug formulation and by  type of disease. On the basis of types of therapy market is segmented  into pharmacological therapy and non-pharmacological therapy. On the  basis of the pharmacological therapy is sub-segmented into  Benzodiazepines, Non-benzodiazepines, Melatonin receptor agonists and  others. Likewise on the basis of the non-pharmacological therapy is also  sub-segmented into Relaxation therapy, Cognitive behavioral therapy,  Sleep hygiene education, Stimulus Controls, Paradoxical intension and  others.  On the basis of drug formulation the drugs are being formulated  in capsules, tablets and others. Whereas on the basis of type of  disease it includes poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance and others.

