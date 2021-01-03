January 3, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Provides In-Depth Analysis of the Industry, With Current Trends

3 min read
19 hours ago wiseguyreports

Cancer biological therapy is a type of treatment for various cancers  by enhancing the immunity system. The increasing prevalence of cancer  globally and its low outcome due to current treatment methods can drive  the use of this method. The global cancer biological therapy market  report by Market Research Future (MRFR) focuses on pertinent market  dynamics for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The outbreak  of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on the industry during the forecast  period has been assesses as well.

Request Sample Copy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/566

Market Scope

The  global cancer biological therapy market size is anticipated to reach a  value of USD 82,276.8 million by 2023. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR  of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market is driven by the  establishment of cancer treatment facilities, preference for biological  therapy, and huge prevalence of cancer cases. Low number of side-effects  as well as high success rate for treating first-stage cancer outcomes  by 35% can fuel the market growth.

https://ext-5523796.livejournal.com/78431.html

The change in lifestyles of  consumers and rise in smoking in the Middle East can spur the market  demand for biological therapy. According to a study in the Economist, an  average Lebanese smoked close to 2,379 cigarettes. The outbreak of the  COVID-19 virus can pose a risk to cancer patients and drive the need for  therapy method. According to the National Center for Biotechnology  Information (NCBI), 39% of patients with cancer have a possibility of  contracting COVID-19. It has affected the production of immunotherapy  drugs and created a lag in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)  production.

But high costs of treatment and large number of risks pose a challenge to the market growth.

Segmentation

The global cancer biological therapy market is segmented by phases, type, and end-users.

Based on the phases, the market has been segmented as phase I, phase II, and phase III.

By  type, the market has been segmented into cancer growth inhibitors,  colony-stimulating factors, monoclonal antibodies, interferons,  interleukins, and gene therapy. Monoclonal antibodies accounted for the  largest market share in 2016 with a value pegged at USD 16,957.1 million  in 2016. On the other hand, colony-stimulating factors can display a  CAGR of 5.2% over the assessment period.

By end-users, the market  has been segmented into laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and  cancer research centers. Cancer research centers are estimated to  exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North  America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa  (MEA) are regions considered with respect to the global cancer  biological therapy market.

North America is expected to lead in  the global cancer biological therapy market due to investments in cancer  research and immunotherapy. The U.S. accounts for the maximum market  share in the region due to favorable reimbursement schemes and greater  expenditure on healthcare. Europe is the second largest market owing to  large disposable income levels of patients and rising awareness levels.

APAC  will be the fastest region due to large unmet needs which will be led  by China and India. Medical tourism prevalent in these countries, a  large patient pool, and need for effective treatment methods can drive  the regional market growth. Lastly, the MEA biological therapy market  will be led by the gulf nations of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Competition Outlook

Bristol-Myers  Squibb, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La  Roche AG, Novartis, EnGeneIC Ltd, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and  Company, and others are key players of the global cancer biological  therapy market.

For More Details

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cancer-biologic-therapy-market-566

NOTE:  Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various  industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19  footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially  get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At  Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the  complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report  (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R),  Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting  Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

More Stories

3 min read

Doyen Style Pouches Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: A & M Packaging Pty Ltd, Rosenflex (UK) Limited, Atlapac Corporation, Ampac Holdings LLC, Innoflex Incorporated

1 min ago Max
3 min read

Convenience Store Management Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | AccuPOS, Paytronix, SSCS, POS Nation, ADD Systems, PDI, CStorePro Inc., DataMax, Petrosoft

2 mins ago Max
3 min read

Higher-Ed CRM Software Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: SchoolMint, Campus Management, FileInvite, Ascend Software, BocaVox, Ellucian, Embark Campus

3 mins ago Max

You may have missed

3 min read

Doyen Style Pouches Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: A & M Packaging Pty Ltd, Rosenflex (UK) Limited, Atlapac Corporation, Ampac Holdings LLC, Innoflex Incorporated

1 min ago Max
3 min read

Convenience Store Management Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | AccuPOS, Paytronix, SSCS, POS Nation, ADD Systems, PDI, CStorePro Inc., DataMax, Petrosoft

2 mins ago Max
3 min read

Higher-Ed CRM Software Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: SchoolMint, Campus Management, FileInvite, Ascend Software, BocaVox, Ellucian, Embark Campus

3 mins ago Max
3 min read

What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game Crackstreams

6 mins ago vriartuck