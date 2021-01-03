Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market : Business Opportunities, Competition & Key Companies, Current Trends and Challenges 2027

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure – Market Overview

High prevalence of sleep disorders, growing awareness of sleep apnea & related comorbid conditions such as high blood pressure, & obesity have led to increased demand for continuous positive airway pressure devices. Similarly, advances in technology such as use of oxygen devices, improved mask design and oral appliances are expected to provide support and propel the growth of the global continuous positive airway pressure market.

ResMed announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared ResMed’s AirMini, the world’s smallest continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. ResMed’s tiny yet fully-featured AirMini, is designed as a secondary CPAP, making it easier for people to continue their sleep apnea therapy while traveling. As an addition to ResMed’s industry-leading Air Solutions portfolio, the AirMini offers multiple benefits to home medical equipment providers supporting increased therapy compliance & convenience for their patients, & incremental revenue opportunities. ResMed AirMini is the portable travel CPAP patients and home medical equipment providers have been waiting for, and company look forward to bringing it to market. It fits easily in carry-on luggage even in the seatback pocket on the plane & delivers all the best-in-class comfort features patients need to get the best sleep.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market has been segmented into CPAP motors, CPAP hoses, CPAP mask, and others. On the basis of features, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been segmented into the portability, humidifier, heated tubing, and others. By automation, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been bifurcated into manual and automatic. Based on end user, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been segmented into private clinics, home care, hospitals, and others.

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market – Competitive Analysis

As the market seems to be attractive, growing and profitable, at the same time market has witnessed intense rivalry among existing competitors. There are many big players in the Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure market such as: Resumed (Asia), Philips Healthcare (US), Fisher & Paychex (NZ), 3B Medical (US), Apex Medical (Taiwan), Apria Healthcare (US), Armstrong Medical (UK), BMC Medical (China), Cardinal Health (US), Curative Medical (US)

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, CPAP devices market has been devided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The CPAP devices market is currently dominated by the Americas, accounting for more than half market share, followed by the Middle East & Africa region & the Asia Pacific region. In the Americas, the U.S. was the largest revenue contributor because of the increased diagnosis of sleep apnea in patients. Similarly, Asia Pacific expected to witness higher growth in CPAP devices market due to increasing disease prevalence in the countries like India & China. The market will typically witness a strong growth rate in countries such as the Germany, Spain, U.K., Italy & France. The CPAP devices market in the U.K. is developed and well-established, & is comparatively it is easier to enter the market for new players, making the positive airway pressure devices market in the country more prominent than in any other European countries. The growth of this market in Europe is due to well-defined regulatory guidelines and increasing prevalence of sleep apnea

