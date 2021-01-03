G Protein Coupled Receptors Market: Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast 2025

The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders, including their product offerings and business strategies.

The global market for G-protein coupled receptors has been segmented based on the product, assay type, and application.As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global G Protein Coupled Receptors Market is expected to reach USD 3,100 million with a CAGR of 7.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 (forecast period).

G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), also referred as seven-transmembrane domain receptors, 7-TM receptors, serpentine receptors, heptahelical receptors, and G-protein-linked receptors (GPLRs), are a broad family of receptor proteins that detect molecules outside the cell and enable internal signal transduction pathways and, ultimately, cellular responses. Coupled with G proteins, they are called seven-transmembrane receptors because they pass across the cell membrane seven times.

FOR MORE DETAILS :https://www.techsite.io/p/1861366

Market Dynamics The growth of the global market for G-protein coupled receptors (GPCR) is driven by a variety of factors, such as increased use of G-protein combined receptors in drug disclosure and advancement forms, and an increase in the number of drugs in clinical and preclinical studies targeting these receptors. However, the high cost of maintaining GPCR cell lines and strict government policies is expected to reduce the global market growth for G-protein coupled receptors.

Request For Free Sample Copy :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8356

Segmentation The global market for G-protein coupled receptors has been segmented based on the product, assay type, and application. Based on the product, the market has been divided into cell lines, detection kits, cell culture reagents, ligands, and others. The segment for detection kits are plausible to be the fastest during the evaluation period as they are ready to use kits that include all cells and reagents to conduct functional GPCR assay in live cells, thereby pushing the growth of the global G protein coupled receptor market.

Based on assay type, the global G-protein coupled receptor market has been segmented into functional calcium assays, cGMP assays, internalization assays, GTP gamma S binding assays, cAMP functional assays, ß-Arrestin Functional Assays, and others. Calcium functional assays are the strongest segment, with numerous advantages, such as user configurability and ease in estimating calcium flux, thereby driving this segment’s growth in the GPCR market. Based on the application, the global G protein coupled receptors market has been segmented into the cardiovascular system, oncology, respiratory system, immunology, central nervous system, and others. The cardiovascular system is a significant segment of angiotensin II, and β-adrenergic receptors provide treatment for a wide variety of cardiovascular disorders, such as heart failure. Nearly 17.9 million people die every year from cardiovascular disease, therefore increasing the G-protein coupled receptor market.

Regional Analysis Regionally, the market for G-protein coupled receptors has been divided into the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East Africa. The Americas is estimated to be the leading market due to the presence of a large number of approved drugs targeting G-protein coupled receptors. The market for G-protein coupled receptors in the Americas was further divided into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the United States and Canada.

The European G-protein coupled receptor market has been classified as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has also been classified as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market for G-protein coupled receptors in the Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. The number of approved drugs targeting GPCRs has propelled the growth of the G-protein coupled receptor market and is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the Asia Pacific. The market for G-protein coupled receptors in the Middle East and Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Full Report Details @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/g-protein-coupled-receptors-market-8356

Key Players Some of the major participants in the global G protein coupled receptor market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cisbio, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Group, Promega Corporation, HD Biosciences Co., Ltd, QIAGEN, Enzo Life Sciences, and Inc.BD. Many industry players currently dominate the global G-protein coupled receptors industry. The leading players are involved in product launches and strategic alliances to reinforce their market positions.

Related Report:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/videos/pharmaceutical-isolator-market

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying COVID-19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering COVID-19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.