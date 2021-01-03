Global Mobile Emission Catalysts Industry: Share, COVID-19 Overview, Application, Growth and Forecast 2023

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Overview

Mobile emission catalysts are components in the automobile emission control systems that reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxides, hydrocarbons, and other particulate matter. Oxidation catalysts based on precious metals such as palladium, platinum, and rhodium are mainly used in the emission control mechanisms of automobiles. The increasing demand for these catalysts in Asia-Pacific is likely to contribute to the growth of the global market in the years to follow.

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Segmentation

The global COVID-19 analysis on mobile emission catalysts market has been categorized on the basis of precious metal, technology, vehicle type, and region.

Based on precious metal, the global market has been divided into platinum, palladium, rhodium, and others. Among these, the palladium is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for the metal due to its cost competitiveness over platinum and similar performance in the gasoline (petrol) vehicles. Furthermore, in the diesel engine catalytic converters, palladium gets readily converted into catalytically active palladium oxide, as compared to other metals, which is boosting demand for this metal as a diesel oxidation catalyst.

By technology, the global mobile emission catalysts market report has been classified into three-way conversion catalysts, selective catalytic reduction, diesel oxidation catalysts, lean GDI catalysts, direct ozone reductions catalysts, diesel particulate filter, natural gas catalysts, and others. The three-way conversion catalysts segment is projected to be the leading technology segment during the forecast period owing to its widespread use in both gasoline and diesel-powered engines. The three-way catalyst oxidizes exhaust gas pollutants, both carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons into CO2 and water, and reduce nitrogen oxides into nitrogen.

Mobile Emission Catalysts Market Regional Analysis

The global mobile emission catalysts market value has been studied with respect to five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to be the dominant regional market during the forecast period. The increasing production of automobiles in Western Europe and stringent environmental regulations for minimizing harmful emissions from automobiles are the key factors driving the regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global mobile emission catalysts market are BASF SE (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Clariant (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), Umicore AG & Co. KG (Belgium), Cataler Corporation (Japan), Heraeus Holding (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), N.E. CHEMCAT (Japan), and Zeolyst International, Inc (US), among others.

