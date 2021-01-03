Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market Demand, Application, COVID-19 Analysis, Share, Forecast 2023

Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market Overview

The global bio-based succinic acid market has been segmented on the basis of processed type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on processed type, the global bio-based succinic acid has been divided into ammonium sulphate process, direct crystallization process, and electrodialysis process. The ammonium sulphate segment held the largest share of the global bio-based succinic acid market in 2018. The easy availability of ammonium sulphate is expected to be the prime reason for the growth of the segment. The segment is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period.

By application, the global COVID-19 analysis on bio based succinic acid market analysis has been classified into 1, 4 butanediol, polybutylene succinate, plasticizers, polyester polyols, polymers & esters, solvents & coatings, and others. The 1,4 butanediol segment accounted for the largest share of the global bio-succinic acid market in 2018. It is used as an industrial chemical and as a solvent starting material for many important industrial chemicals, such as γ-butyrolactone (GBL), tetrahydrofuran (THF), 2-pyrrolidone (2-P), and N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP). The growing chemical industry is expected to boost the growth of 1,4 butanediol segment, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market Segments

On the basis of end-use industry, the global bio-based succinic acid market forecast has been segmented into chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and agriculture. The chemical segment held the largest share in 2018, due to the rapid growth of the chemical industry and extensive use of bio-succinic acid in the industry for producing chemicals.

Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market Regional Analysis:

The global bio-based succinic acid market share has been analyzed across five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of the product in the automotive, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness healthy growth during the review period, owing to the growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The European market for bio-based succinic acid is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing use of the product in different applications, especially in the healthcare industry. The Latin American and the Middle East & African markets for bio-based succinic acid are projected to witness moderate and sluggish growth, respectively, during the review period.

Market players:

Some of the major players operating in the global bio-based succinic acid market are BioAmber Inc (US), DSM (The Netherlands), Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), Corbion (Netherlands), and Reverdia (The Netherlands).

