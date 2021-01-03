Hydrocolloids Market Demand, Global Industry Share, COVID-19 Analysis and Growth 2023

Hydrocolloids Market Definition:

Hydrocolloids are substances which tend to form gel in the presence of water. They are mostly used for gelling, stabilizing, thickening, coating, and emulsifying purposes. Hydrocolloids are widely used in extending the shelf life and enhancing the stability of food and beverage products. Hydrocolloids help in reduction of sugar and salt content in food and beverage products without altering the physical properties of the products. Commonly used hydrocolloids in food and beverage industries are gelatin, alginates, xanthan gum, pectin, guar gum, carrageenan, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC).

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report about the global hydrocolloids industry that predicts growth for this market between 2017 and 2023. As an additive, the hydrocolloid is useful for food processing and for improving the quality as well as the shelf life of food products.

Hydrocolloids Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

The key factors that elevate the global COVID-19 analysis on hydrocolloids market value are their increasing use in the food & beverages industry for several purposes and their demand in the medical & cosmetics industry. Other factors enabling the market growth include growing demand for healthy, natural & nutritious food products, improved distribution networks in developing countries, and increased focus on research and development (R&D) that is yielding innovative results in a diverse set of applications in several product categories.

The shifting inclinations of consumers towards improved lifestyle, the demand for nutritive ingredients such as hydrocolloids has grown in the recent years. Also, the intensified use of hydrocolloids in functional food owing to reduction of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and other diseases has uplifted the demand for hydrocolloids. Hydrocolloids such as gelatin, xanthan gum, pectin, carrageenan, and CMC have a wide range product applicability which includes: dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionary, snacks, beverages and others. Moreover, rising demand for natural gelling-agent, thickeners and stabilizers in food and beverage industry is projected to drive the growth of hydrocolloids market over the review period.

Hydrocolloids Market Key Players:

The key players in the global hydrocolloids market share include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA), Cargill Inc. (USA), CP Kelco (USA), Darling Ingredients Inc. (USA), Dow Chemical Company (USA), E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (USA), Ingredion Incorporated (USA), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands).

