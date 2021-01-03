Carbohydrase Market Share, Overview, Trends and COVID-19 Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Carbohydrase Market Overview:

Carbohydrase is useful for breaking complex sugars into simpler or shorter monomer sugar units. A new report on the global carbohydrase market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), predicts that this market can see growth during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The most crucial market driver for the global COVId-19 analysis on carbohydrase market growth is its use in various industries. Carbohydrase helps to convert the relatively cheap starch syrup into valuable sugar syrup. The most commonly used carbohydrase is applicable in various industries. Growing markets for alcohol, bakery products, and dairy products are also aiding the growth in demand as well as market for carbohydrase. Rising population suffering from lactose intolerance leads to demand for lactase. Not only Carbohydrase can also reduce the feed cost for livestock; it also improvises the livestock performance. However, the market growth for carbohydrase might witness a downturn due to their inefficiency to act at high pH values.

Carbohydrase Market Segmentation

The carbohydrase market segmentation encompasses application, source, and type. MRFR’s research on the market highlights many facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market is covering animal feed, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among these segments, the food & beverage segment dominates the market due to the increasing application of carbohydrase in bakery, beverage, and dairy industry. However, the animal feed segment can grow substantially over the forecast period. In animal feed, carbohydrase can improve the digestibility of carbohydrates in it. The increasing use of carbohydrase in the pharmaceutical industry can also propel the carbohydrase market growth.

Regarding source, the market has been segmented into animals, microorganisms, and plants. Among these segments, the microorganism segment has been anticipated to be the largest market segment, followed by the animal segment.

By type, the carbohydrase market size has been segmented into amylases, cellulases, lactase, pectinase, and others. The amylases is the most frequently used carbohydrate among all segments, followed by the cellulases. During the forecast period, the lactase can become the fastest growing market segment by 2023 due to its rising demand from the dairy industry. The increasing population suffering from lactose intolerance is leading to the demand for lactase

Carbohydrase Market Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global carbohydrase industry segments covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is the most important regional market followed by Europe. In North America, the market is growing as the majority population with a tight schedule and busy work life prefers pocket sandwiches, rolls, and wraps due to which the market for bakery products is increasing. Maximum revenue in this region comes from the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico.

In Europe, the market is strong mainly due to pharmaceutical companies using carbohydrase widely for their production. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK) make maximum contribution to the market. Italy is another important market in this region.

Asia Pacific region can be the fastest-growing regional market with contribution from China and India, forming the lion’s share in the market revenue. Growing dairy industry in this region is the main reason for market growth. Japan is another country in this region that can become a suitable market.

The RoW segment covers the uncategorized countries in the world. Among those countries, the most important markets are Argentina, Brazil, and South Africa.

Carbohydrase Market Key Players

Big players in the global carbohydrase market are AB Enzymes Gmbh (Germany), Advanced Enzymes (India), Amano Enzyme Inc. (China), DuPont (USA), Novozymes (Denmark), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), and Specialty Enzymes (China).

