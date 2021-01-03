Magnetic False Eyelashes Market Emerging Trends, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2024

The global Magnetic False Eyelashes Market has a possibility of scoring higher than the expected valuation of USD 1,883 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024. Market Research Future (MRFR) pointed out factors like the growing demand for customized make-up, hike in innovations, impact of the social media and entertainment industry, and others. Bloggers are also impacting trends in the segment, owing to which the reach companies are witnessing is substantial.

However, some of these products have adverse effects on the skin, which users should apply only after knowing about it.

Segmentation:

The global market for false eyelashes has been segmented on the basis of type, raw material, distribution channel, and production process. The segmentation is expected to reveal details regarding various outcomes of the market in the previous years and bolster the study with a detailed outlook of the factors.

By type, the study on the global false eyelashes can be segmented into strip lashes, individual flare lashes, and single individual lashes. The strip lashes segment has the maximum market reach. This segment had a market coverage of 57.34% in 2017.

By raw material, the global study includes human hair, synthetic hair, animal hair & fur, and others. The synthetic hair segment dominated the market in 2017, with 64.67% of the market share.

By production, the study includes machine-made, man-made, and others. The machine-made segment had the upper hand in 2017 as it dictated 66.14% of the global market.

By distribution channel, the global market includes store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment comprises drug stores, cosmetic stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. The store-based segment had the maximum market share in 2017.

Regional Analysis:

The global market is getting driven by contributions made by North America. The region has a market coverage of 36.78% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has the chance to outdo others in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. The region will witness contributions made by India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for false eyelashes depends on the contributions made by companies like KISS Products, Inc. (the US), Ardell International, Inc (US), Esqido (Canada), M∙A∙C Cosmetics (the US), L’Oréal S.A. (France), PAC Cosmetics (India), Provoc (Lebanon), House of Lashes (US), Huda Beauty FZ-LLC (UAE), Kosé Corporation (Japan), Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US), Beauty Box LLP (India), Lilly Lashes (US), Velour (US), and Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland). These companies have made their presence felt in the market with various innovations. Mergers, acquisitions, hiking expenditure for research and development, collaborations, launching, branding, and others are also some of the major tactical measures that these companies apply to stay ahead in the market.

Industry News:

The latest trend in the false eyelashes market is the magnetic eyelashes. Putting on false eyelashes or falsies is a difficult job for many people, which is why magnetic false eyelashes are getting thumbs-up. It can be used in two ways. Strips with magnetic lining can be used to fit those eyelashes, or a magnetic liner can be applied on the eye to simplify the use of magnetic eyelashes.

In May 2020, Huda Beauty launched Legit Lashes mascara that is expected to make ripples in the cosmetics industry. This mascara is for false eyelashes. Legit Lashes are basically two different products in one tube. On one side, the mascara deals with curl and length, and the other side deals with adding volume and length.

