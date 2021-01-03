Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global VOC Treatment & Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VOC Treatment & Recovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Anguil

Pure Air Solutions

Calgon Carbon Corporation

ComEnCo Systems

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

Praxair

Condorchem Envitech

KVT Process Technology

CMI Group

Polaris

Wärtsilä VOC Recovery

Yuanli Group

Juguang Technology

Xianhe Environmental Protection

Xuedilong

Yongqing Environment Protection

Zhaoxin Group

Jiayuan Environment Protection

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

Catalytic Oxidation

Photo-oxidation

Adsorption by Activated Carbon

Rotor Concentrators

Cryocondensation

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Basic Chemical Raw Materials

Synthetic Material

Plastic & Rubber

Petroleum

Food

Medicine

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VOC Treatment & Recovery are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.