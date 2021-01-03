Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global VOC Treatment & Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-20262 min read
This report focuses on the global VOC Treatment & Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VOC Treatment & Recovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Anguil
Pure Air Solutions
Calgon Carbon Corporation
ComEnCo Systems
Gulf Coast Environmental Systems
Praxair
Condorchem Envitech
KVT Process Technology
CMI Group
Polaris
Wärtsilä VOC Recovery
Yuanli Group
Juguang Technology
Xianhe Environmental Protection
Xuedilong
Yongqing Environment Protection
Zhaoxin Group
Jiayuan Environment Protection
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Regenerative Thermal Oxidation
Recuperative Thermal Oxidation
Catalytic Oxidation
Photo-oxidation
Adsorption by Activated Carbon
Rotor Concentrators
Cryocondensation
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Basic Chemical Raw Materials
Synthetic Material
Plastic & Rubber
Petroleum
Food
Medicine
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global VOC Treatment & Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the VOC Treatment & Recovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VOC Treatment & Recovery are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.