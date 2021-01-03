Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global K-12 Education Technology Spend status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Education Technology Spend development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Chungdahm Learning

Dell

Educomp Solutions

Next Education

Samsung

TAL Education Group

Tata Class Edge

Adobe Systems

Blackboard

BenQ

Cengage Learning

D2L

Ellucian

IBM

Intel

Knewton

Mcmillan Learning

McGraw-Hill Education

Microsoft

Oracle

Pearson Education

Promethean World

Saba Software

Smart Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Solution

Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Education Technology Spend status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the K-12 Education Technology Spend development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of K-12 Education Technology Spend are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.