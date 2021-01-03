Plastics Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Key Players And More Are Profiled In The Terms of Product Picture, Specification, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross, Revenue, And Contact Information.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ — Plastics Recycling Industry

Description

The report, in addition to providing an insight of the various key dynamics influencing the Plastics Recycling market, also examines the volume trends, the pricing history and value of the market. In addition, several potential growth factors, barriers, as well as opportunities are also taken into consideration to attain an acute understanding of the overall market.

The file is divided into numerous sections. The introductory phase summarizes the look at’s desires and objectives, the motives for doing the take a look at and scopes. The summary and highlights phase provides a short summary of estimates and forecasts of the worldwide plastics recycling market from 2017 via 2023 and highlights of biggest and quickest-developing markets and vital developments.

The evaluation section describes the manufacture of plastics, the fundamental styles of plastics used, the ways in which plastics are disposed after use and a precis of recycling techniques. The global marketplace segment describes existing markets via product sources. Recycled waste merchandise include bottles, automobiles, carpet and electronics. This section covers topics along with the quantity of plastic yearly accrued and recycled from these sources, and while possible, it offers a prediction regarding the probable boom charge over the next five years.

The worldwide market section also looks at plastics recycling with the aid of resin, summarizing the resources and end uses for recycled substances which can be available. Most recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) comes from puppy bottles, and the primary cease marketplace for recycled PET bottle resin is fibers.

The worldwide marketplace section also profiles products made with recycled plastics, consisting of packages inclusive of plastic lumber and plastic composites (e. G., wood, fibers, cement, glass). Products are protected one after the other, as they may be crafted from plastic from a mixture of assets. Wood/fiber plastic composites may be made from numerous one of a kind resin kinds, every in all likelihood derived from numerous different merchandise.

Regional Description

The analysis and forecast of the Plastics Recycling market takes place on not just a global level, but regional level as well. Region-wise, the report includes the primary regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Each of these regions is studied extensively, examining the current trends, outlook, and opportunities that could elevate the market position in the future.

Method of Research

With the aim of determining the market potential, the overall market is analyzed with respect to the parameters included in the Porter’s Five Force Model. On top of that, a SWOT analysis is also done, as a result of which the report is able to provide a precise knowledge of the Plastics Recycling market. The exhaustive analysis of the market helps identify and highlight its main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks.

Key Players

The report offers a thorough understanding of the market’s competitive scenario along with the current trends within the manufacturing space. The report highlights some of the esteemed players inundating the market, including prominent as well as emerging vendors.

JK Plastics Pty. Ltd.,

PET Recycling Company (PETCO)

LyondellBasell,

Geo-Tech Polymers

Phoenix Technologies International

LLC and MBA Polymers Inc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Plastics Recycling

Chapter 4 Global Markets for Plastics Recycling

Chapter 5 Asian Market for Plastics Recycling

Chapter 6 European Market for Plastics Recycling

Chapter 7 North American Markets for Plastics Recycling

Chapter 8 Rest of the World Market for Plastics Recycling

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Australia

ASTRON

JK PLASTICS PTY. LTD.

Austria

KUNSTSTOFFRECYCLING GES. M.B.H

MAS MASCHINEN-UND ANLAGENBAU SCHULZ GMBH

Belgium

GALLOO

Brazil

CLODAM DO BRASIL

Canada

BLUE MOUNTAIN PLASTICS

EFS PLASTICS INC.

ENVIROPLAST INC.

NEXCYCLE CANADA LTD.

China

ANFU

HANGZHOU TAIFOR CHEMICAL TEXTILE FIBER CO. LTD.

NINGBO DAFA CHEMICAL FIBER CO. LTD.

SHANDONG YONGPING RENEWABLE TIOMIN RESOURCES INC.

SHANGHAI TIANQIANG ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

ZHEJIANG HUAFEI RECYCLING RESOURCES CO. LTD.

Finland

FINDOCK

France

COBEPLAST

SOREPLA INDUSTRIE

Germany

MOBIUS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

MTM PLASTICS GMBH

India

MBA POLYMERS INDIA PVT LVT

SHAKTI PLASTICS INDUSTRIES

Indonesia

POLINDO UTAMA

PT. PRODUCTION RECYCLING INDONESIA

Italy

DENTIS

MONTELLO S.P.A.

Japan

TEIJIN

Malaysia

EPD PLASTIC INDUSTRIES SDN BHD

HENG HIAP INDUSTRIES SDN. BHD

Mexico

PLASTICRUZ

Norway

TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA

South Africa

PET RECYCLING COMPANY

Spain

PETCIA

Thailand

BILLION ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC CO. LTD.

THAI PLASTIC RECYCLE GROUP CO. LTD.

The Netherlands

LYONDELLBASELL

U.K.

AXION POLYMERS

PLASGRAN LTD.

RECYCLED PLASTICS U.K.

RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

U.S.

ACI PLASTICS

AMERICAN PLASTIC LUMBER INC.

AXION INTERNATIONAL

B&F PLASTICS

BLUE RIDGE PLASTICS

BUTLER MACDONALD

CARBONLITE

CLEAN TECH INC.

COMMERCIAL PLASTICS RECYCLING, INC.

CONIGLIARO INDUSTRIES

DELTA PLASTICS

EAST COAST ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

GEO-TECH POLYMERS

KW PLASTICS

LOS ANGELES FIBER CO.

MBA POLYMERS, INC.

MONDO POLYMER TECHNOLOGIES

PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL, LLC

PLASTEAK INC.

PLASTICS RECYCLING INC.

PLASTICYCLE CORP.

POLYWOOD

RAPC INC.

RASTRA OF THE AMERICAS LLC

REPROCESSED PLASTICS, INC.

RENEW PLASTICS

RPM PLASTIC PALLETS

SELECTECH INC.

TREX CO.

WELOR WASTE CONTROL INC.

YEMM & HART LTD.

Vietnam

IAV GLOBAL

Chapter 10 Appendix: Glossary

