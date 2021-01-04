January 4, 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Cosmetic Products Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Products, including the following market information:
Global Cosmetic Products Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cosmetic Products Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cosmetic Products Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cosmetic Products Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Alticor, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Yves Rocher, Mary Kay Inc, Revlon Inc., Kao Corp., Shiseido, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’oreal Group., etc.

Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:
Skin care products
Hair care products
Color cosmetics
Fragrances
Personal care products
Oral care products

Based on the Application:
Lips
Eyes
Eyebrows
Nails
Face

