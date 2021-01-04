NFL Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Live Reddit Streams Free: How to watch football week 17, Game start time

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 14-point underdogs for their Week 17 season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. With Indianapolis fighting for a playoff spot and the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes officially over yeah, this could be a bloodbath. Jaguars vs Colts Live Stream Online Free NFL Game 2020.

That’s all according to Bovada, who has the over/under set at 49.5 points. In short, Vegas thinks the Colts with a score around 31-17.

Traditionally, the home team in NFL games is given a free three points and then the line goes from there, so this is saying that the Jaguars would lose by two scores even at home, and sure, why not? The team hasn’t looked competent on either side of the ball in recent weeks. It’s not going to be fun.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4.25 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: FOX

Online Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to Watch Jaguars vs Colts Live Stream

The Indianapolis Colts game vs. Jacksonville will be played at 4:25 p.m. Tennessee and Houston will also play at 4:25 p.m. If Tennessee loses and Indianapolis wins, the Colts are AFC South champs.

How Can I Watch Jaguars vs Colts Live From USA

NFL games in the US are shown by a wide range of broadcasters and under an increasingly confusing number of monikers.

Featured games are those aired Thursday. Sunday and Monday nights as part of the expanded Monday Night Football brand and are shown on TV by NBC, Fox, ESPN, and in a very small number of cases, the NFL Network.

The cheapest way to live stream NFL games without cable

While it doesn’t offer every channel you need for complete NFL coverage, Sling TV is an affordable over-the-top provider whose Blue and Orange packages cost just $30 a month each.

Sling Blue is the obvious starting point for NFL fans, as it offers local Fox and NBC/NBC Sports channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. An extra $15 a month will get you Sling Orange and add ESPN 1, 2, and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal – as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America, and more.

How Can I Watch Jaguars vs Colts Live From CA

Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular-season game with its great value DAZN packages.

It’s an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only NFL Game Pass access complete with RedZone, but also that DAZN’s the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

How Can I Watch Jaguars vs Colts Live From UK

You’re going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least 5 live games per week, with “first-pick exclusive games … in the 6 pm and 9 pm slot every Sunday” (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football game.

ExpressVPN

You can try ExpressVPN completely free with its 30-day money-back guarantee. While you need to pay upfront, you’re guaranteed to get your money back, with no questions asked. So it’s just like a free trial.

ExpressVPN offers three standard subscription plans. Subscriptions cost $12.95 per month for a one-month plan, $9.99 per month for a six-month plan, and $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan. Each subscription comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service risk-free.

IPVanish

IPVanish is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Windows Phone, and other routers so it works with many different devices through Wi-Fi, LTE, 4G, and 3G connections.

Available for Windows, Apple, Android, and Amazon devices, IPVanish delivers a robust suite of privacy tools with cohesive design and simplicity in mind. Our free VPN apps are smart, and they know when your device is most vulnerable.

How Can I Watch Jaguars vs Colts Online without Cable

The first month of the 2020-2021 season was canceled, but NFL is back on the menu! Even as controversies are swirling and a national pandemic lockdown has fans blocked out stadiums, options to live stream 2020-2021 NFL games are still readily available.

Jaguars vs Colts Live With Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $30/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $30/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

Jaguars vs Colts Live With FuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $59.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 30 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

fuboTV recently added ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC (select markets), Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The company recently dropped WarnerMedia-owned channels including CNN, TBS, and TNT.

Jaguars vs Colts Live With YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 31 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A& E).

Last Word About Jaguars vs Colts

The Week 17 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (10-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) has been moved from 1:00 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 3.

With the Colts battling for a playoff spot, they will get flexed into a quasi-primetime slot. The Jaguars are just looking forward to drafting Trevor Lawrence while the Colts need to come out with a win and get some help from others in the playoff hunt.