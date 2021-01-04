January 4, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Online Travel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

1 min read
wiseguyreports

Online Travel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Travel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Expedia
Priceline
TripAdvisor
Ctrip.Com International
Hostelworld
Hotel Urbano
Tourism
CheapOair.Com
Trivago
Thomas Cook
MakeMyTrip
AirGorilla
Hays Travel
Airbnb
Yatra Online
Alibaba
Tuniu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Travel Agencies
Direct Travel Suppliers
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation
Travel Accommodation
Vacation Packages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

