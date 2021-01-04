January 4, 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Hand Cream & Lotion Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Hand Cream & Lotion, including the following market information:
Global Hand Cream & Lotion Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Hand Cream & Lotion Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Hand Cream & Lotion Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Hand Cream & Lotion Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Philosophy, Coty, Beiersdorf, LYNX, Whealthfields Lohmann, Jahwa, etc.

Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/513515143/hand-cream-lotion-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026

Based on the Type:
Moisturising Hand Lotion
Protective Hand Lotion
Repair Hand Creme
Others

Based on the Application:
Adult
Children
Baby

