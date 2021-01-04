Global Face Mask Market – Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

Executive Summary

According to Azoth Analytics research report, the Global Face Mask Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 12.8% during 2020 – 2025. The Global Face Mask Market was valued at USD 890 million in the year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

The Face Mask market is expected to grow on the back of the Coronavirus Pandemic and an increase in air toxic pollutant levels. The Face Mask market will grow exponentially as people use face mask in their everyday routine. A considerable increase in the ease of wearing a face mask will leave a positive impact on their demand and the lifestyle of consumers.

Under the segments, product type, Protective Face Mask is witnessing rising demand from around the globe occupying major market share in 2019, followed by Surgical Face Mask with a market share of x%.

Under the End-user segment, Hospital and clinics are expected to account for the largest market share as per the current scenario of Cvoid-19 pandemic, the demand for mask and personal protective kit will be majorly from health workers. Whereas under distribution channel segment, Supermarket are expected to hold the largest market share, mainly based on convenience and accessibility for an urban consumer to shop.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Face Mask Market By Value.

• The report analyses Face Mask Market By Product Type (Surgical Mask, Protective/Respirator Mask, Others).

• The report assesses the Face Mask Market By End User (Hospitals & clinics, Industries, Others).

• The report assesses the Face Mask Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Supermarket, Pharmacies, Ecommerce and Others)

• The Global Face Mask Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, South Korea, India, China).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Face Mask with features of their products. Market share of leading Face Mask manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments. The companies analysed in the report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Dhaseng, 3M company, Moldex, Prestige Armtech, McKesson Corporation, Louis M. Gerson Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Spro Medical Products (Xiamen) Co., Ltd

• The report presents the analysis of Face Mask Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Face Mask Manufacturers

• Online Retailers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

