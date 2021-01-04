Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-20261 min read
In-vehicle Payment Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-vehicle Payment Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell
Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root
GM + MasterCard + IBM
Amazon + Ford Motor
Volkswagen
Daimler
Hyundai + Google
BMW
Alibaba + SAIC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC based
APP based
QR code based
Credit Card based
Market segment by Application, split into
Parking Management
Drive-through Purchasing
Toll Collection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America