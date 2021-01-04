January 4, 2021

Global and China Meal Delivery Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Meal Delivery Service Scope and Market Size
Meal Delivery Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meal Delivery Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ready-to-eat Food
Reprocessed Food
Other

Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Office
Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Meal Delivery Service market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Meal Delivery Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Grubhub
Ele.me
MeiTuan
Diet-to-Go
DPD
Deliveroo
FoodPanda
Just Eat
Hello Fresh

