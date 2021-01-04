Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Demands and Growth Prediction 2018 to 2022 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The global runtime application self-protection market is growing at a rapid pace; mainly due to the rising security concerns and increasing number of DDOS attacks. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of runtime application self-protection is booming and expected to gain importance over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

Drivers and Restraints

The industry is driven by growing enterprise- of cloud infrastructure technologies. Cloud computing has emerged as the organization’s most transformative technology in the last decade, allowing organizations to digitize their business operations and processes. It reduces the need for capital investment on the IT infrastructure and helps companies reduce the IT infrastructure maintenance costs. In addition, cloud computing provides more versatility, business agility, and scalability for enterprises. This fuels the corporations ‘adoption of cloud computing technologies, which in turn is increasing the demand for runtime application self-protection solutions over the review period.

Also acting as a significant catalyst for the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is the organic growth of the cloud and mobile device-based solution. In addition, the introduction of the RASP systems with other defense initiatives further speeds up business growth. Nevertheless, the organizations ‘small protection budget is serving as a significant obstacle in business development. In fact, the lack of technological skills and lack of knowledge about advance cyber-attacks are two of the key industry growth obstacles.

Segmentation:

The market for the global runtime application self-protection market is analyzed on the basis of component, organization size deployment, vertical, and region.

Based on the component, the segment is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment comprises of web applications, mobile applications, and others.

The services segment has been bifurcated into managed services and professional services.

On the basis of the deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and on-demand.

On the basis of the organization size, the segment is divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Runtime application self-protection market comprises a wide area of application areas such as IT and telecommunications, government, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and many more.

Regional Analysis

The market of runtime application self-protection appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants are forming a competitive landscape. North-America is dominating the global runtime application self-protection market with the largest market share due to the large presence of prominent vendors in this region.

Security firm Trend Micro Inc. has acquired Montréal, Canada-based Immunio Inc., a startup specializing in web application security, for an undisclosed price. Founded in 2013, Immunio sells a platform that offers runtime self-protection technology, which protects web apps against application-layer attacks. The platform offers protection services and hardens applications against common attacks targeting typical security weaknesses such as poor authentication and session management, code vulnerabilities, drive-by attacks and cross-site scripting or XXS attacks.

Asia Pacific offers growth opportunities for the RASP market to grow, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying RASP and compliance management solutions. The increasing dependence on the internet has increased vulnerabilities, providing opportunities for hackers and attackers. Many SMEs and large enterprise within the Asia Pacific region have been investing in the cybersecurity, owing to rising major issues of security breaches. The increasing number of cyber-attacks at the application layer, growing web and mobile application, and stringent government bylaws are anticipated to further propel the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc., a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security, and business productivity, announced its ability to help organizations detect and mitigate mobile application overlay attacks through added functionality in the DIGIPASS for Apps Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) module.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Veracode (U.S.), Wipro (India), Waratek (Ireland), Cigital, Inc. (U.S.), Optiv Inc (U.S), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (U.S Prevoty (U.S.), .), IMMUNIO (Canada), Promon AS (Norway) among others.

