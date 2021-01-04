Human Capital Management Market Competitive Analysis By Emerging Technology and Advancement

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the world human capital management market discusses different factors that can impact the human capital management market 2020. As per MRFR findings, the human capital management market can rise at about 10% CAGR through 2016 and 2022. On the conclusion of the review period, the human capital management market size can be nearly USD 22 Billion. The HCM market can rise at a high pace due to the growing need for people resource management solutions. The rise in focus on the organizational management can boost the expansion of the market in the years to come. The rise in need for specific competencies in a workspace can impel the expansion of the market.

Segmentation:

The segment study of the human capital management world market is based on organization size, deployment, component, and end-user. The component based segment of the human capital management market are software solutions and services. The software solution segment can rise at a high pace. Competency management, E-boarding, Workforce Analytics, Core HR, Payroll and Tax, Talent Management, Performance management, Time and expense management, E-recruiting, and E-learning are segments of the software solution. The service segments are Transformation services, Implementation Services, Support and maintenance, Consulting services, and others. The high popularity of consulting services can boost the market growth in the years to come. The deployment based segments of the human capital management market are on premise and cloud. The organization size based segments of the human capital management market are SMEs and Large Enterprise. The end user based segments of the market are manufacturing, BFSI, transportation, government, healthcare, IT/ITES, and others.

Regional Analysis

MRFR’s studied the world human capital management market across Asia pacific and North America, Followed by Europe and the Rest of the World. As per MRFR analysis, the human capital management market in North America can head the global human capital management market due to several to factors. The rise in the penetration of modern technologies and rapid advancements can prompt the expansion of the market in the region. MRFR study also indicates that the rise in need for cloud deployment can significantly boost the human capital management market in the Asia Pacific region across the forecast period. In addition, the need for IT services can prompt the expansion of APAC human capital management market in the years to come. Europe human capital management market is expected to rise at a high pace due to rise in employment. The emergence of new job opportunities can gain considerable traction for the rise of EU human capital management market in the years to come. The rise in need to manage the growing task force across the rise in number of enterprises is expected to prompt the expansion of the regional human capital management market across the assessment period.

Key Players

MRFR recognized some reputed players functioning in the human capital management market. They are; SAP SE (Germany), IBM (U.S.), Workforce Software (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), WORKDAY (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Zenefits (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), and Kronos Inc. (U.S.) among others. Contribution of major players are discussed in the global human capital management market report that can offer indispensable insights into the market. Investors are looking for value information that can aid them in taking decisions that promises well return. Thus, indispensable information offered in the report can assists investors make decent growth. MRFR identified these key regions based on origin, regional franchise, major products and key developments.

