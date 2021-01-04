School and Campus Security Market Global Applications, Recent Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) report, the global school and campus security market is bound to reach almost USD 2.54 billion by the end of 2023, clocking in a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Drivers and Restraints

The global market for school and campus security is exhibited to depict a spectacular growth in the coming years. One of the prominent reasons behind the strong growth of the market includes increasing criminal cases as well as increasing security concerns. On that note, monitoring activities for detecting intrusion, vandalism or theft paired with traffic surveillance and the government regulations making demand for augmented security levels are set to fuel the growth of the global school and campus security market.

The market growth is hampered due to the privacy concerns for public surveillance. However, increasing hospitality, as well as casinos along with growing demand for mobile video surveillance, are serving the market with an array of opportunities, in turn propelling the growth of the global school and campus security market.

Industry Trends

Campuses and schools across the globe are now shifting their focus from manual, time-consuming lockdown processes such as sending a custodian to lock and unlock doors one by one. Few schools and campuses are giving dispatchers the ability to lock buildings remotely, using the network automatically. There are others who are striving to adopt more sophisticated card access control systems. Thus, the emergence of technological advancements is a popular trend gaining significant momentum in the global school and campus security market.

Segmentation:

The global school and campus security market is segmented on the basis of type, hardware, and software.

Based on type, the market caters to video surveillance, fire protection, access control, and others. Among these, access control segment held the largest market share mostly owing to the increasing urban infrastructure as well as the increasing security threats around the world.

Hardware-dependent segments in the global market include camera, monitor, recorder, and encoder.

Software-wise, the segments in the global school and campus security market are service management, video analytics, video management, and others. Among these, video analytics accounted for the largest market share on account of the massive demand for effective video surveillance and government investments in emerging technologies for enhancing security.

Regional Analysis

The global school and campus security market is split into the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Region-wise, North America captured the largest market share due to increased adoption of new technological solutions, elevated demand for security concerns and growing investment in infrastructure in schools and universities. Countries like the United States (U.S) and Canada are the top contributors to the school and campus security market, mainly due to increasing education security spending that benefits from the educational building construction expenditures, increasing competition in developing innovative products like IP video surveillance camera, augmented security upgradation, and the reducing product prices. The market in Asia Pacific is making similar strides, with continuous technological developments, growing criminal activities and terrorist attacks.

Key Vendors

The main industry vendors in the global school and campus security market are SEICO Security (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S) Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Pelco Products Inc (U.S.), Genetec Inc. TM. (Canada), Plustek Inc (U.S.), A & T Network System. (India), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), among others.

Industry Update

January 2019 – The Santa Rosa County School District is in the process of adding closed access control systems to its campuses in order to prevent people from entering a school without permission. The closed access control devices will be used to all the schools in the county. This step was taken as a counter move against the rising shootings across the country, thus tightening the security.

