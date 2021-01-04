3D Animation Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Forecasts to 2024 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

A process of development/creation of 3-dimensional moving images in a digital environment is known as 3D animation. The industry for 3D animation has achieved several milestones in terms of technological development. As per the report that was recently published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global 3D animation market is estimated to expand at 13.8% CAGR by the end of 2024. The 3D animation market is observed to proliferate at an impressive pace, garnering the fastest rate in the media and entertainment industry. This technology is known to provide a view in different perspectives and projections, to make it look realistic, demand for which is mushrooming at a remarkable speed.

Several factors are noted to have a positive impact on the ascension of the 3D animation market over the coming years. The integration of visual effects technology in movies is one of the most primary applications of 3D animation, which has supplemented market growth over the last few years and is observed to continue doing so. Moreover, increasing demand for 3D visualization, 3D gaming, and 3D mobile applications are some of the reasons why the market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. A growing trend in digital marketing is leading to faster adoption of 3D animation projects as companies want to explain their product or service in an easier and better manner. Rising demand for 3D animation software for creating 3D animation movies is also driving the global market.

Segmentation:

The global 3D animation market is segmented by technology, component, end-user, and region. By component, the global 3D animation market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment is further segmented into workstation, motion capturing systems, video cards, and GPU. The software segment has been sub-segmented into SDK, platforms, and plug-in software. The segment for services in 3D animation has been studied for the subsegments of integration & deployment, support, and maintenance, and consulting.

By technology, the global 3D animation market is segmented into motion graphics, visual effects 3D modeling, and 3D rendering. Based on end-user, the global 3D animation market is segmented into healthcare, architecture, education, media & entertainment, among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global 3D animation market has been segmented, by religion, into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa. Improvement in the adoption of 3D gaming, 3D visualization, and 3D mobile applications are some of the factors that are estimated to contribute to regional or global growth. These regional segments include North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. North America boasted a shareholding of 42.1% of the market at the beginning of the year. The region was valued at USD 4,991.7 million in the base year. North America’s 3D animation market is estimated to swell at 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the second-largest regional market is anticipated to be Asia Pacific, as per the report analytics. At the beginning of the forecast period, Asia Pacific accounted for 32% share of the 3D animation market. It bragged a valuation of USD 3799.95 million in 2017. The APAC 3D animation market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 through 2024.

Key Players

For better understanding, profiling of key players has been included in the report. Such prominent 3D animation market vendors include Autodesk, Inc. (US), Image Metrics, Inc. (US), Corel Corporation. (Canada), Pixologic, Inc. (US), Maxon Computer (Germany), NewTek, Inc. (US), Toon Boom Animation Inc. (Canada), SideFX. (Canada), Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (UK), Trimble Inc (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), and NVIDIA Corporation (US).

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Animiz recently announced their launch of the 3D animation maker for beginner animators which is an intuitive software enabling users to design stunning videos easily.

