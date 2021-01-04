Mobility as a Service Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Key Vendors, Gross Margin by Forecast to 2024 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The rapid digitalization has increased recently, which has pushed the market players to adopt digital methods like digital payments and others. This has increased the demands and adoption of mobility as a service (MaaS) sector and is rising at lightning-fast speeds. The rapid expansion of transportation and telecom services has provided lucrative growth opportunities to this market and will be boosted with time. Rapid urbanization due to a rise in disposable incomes and growing smart city projects has increased the demand and adoption of mobility as a service.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mobility as a service market is projected to reach USD 484.20 Billion with 38.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 (forecast period). The study outlines the strengths, opportunities, challenges, and potential business risks and provides a detailed description of the global market situation with the effects of COVID-19.

The increase in traffic and carbon dioxide emissions has pushed the market players to adopt efficient and smart alternates. The rapid global expansion of the transportation industry and growing government initiatives have empowered this market’s growth towards stable structures. The companies invest in research & development programs to unfold the new aspects, imposing an extra load on the market and helping the market gain accelerated speeds.

Regional Classification

Mobility as a service market has gained global adoption due to a rise in disposable incomes, a rise in smart city projects, and expansion of the transportation industry. The global mobility as a service market is divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The European region is currently leading the market due to the high awareness, demands smart alternates, high disposable incomes & living standards, increasing demands for better technologies, and other factors. The North American region is the second-largest market with U.S., Canada, and Mexico among the major regional markets.

Segmentation:

The global mobility as a service market has been segmented based on service type, business model, type, and application platform.

Based on the service type, the global mobility as a service market has been segmented into cars, buses, and bikes.

Based on the type, the global mobility as a service market has been segmented into public and private.

Based on the business model, the global mobility as a service market has been categorized into business to business (B2B), business to customer (B2C), and peer-to-peer (P2P).

Based on the application platform, the global mobility as a service market has been segmented into Android, iOS, and others.

Industry News

Global mobility as a service market is growing at lightning speeds due to increasing demands for smear technologies, a rise in digitalization, and disposable incomes, leading to a rise in living standards. Currently, the European region is leading the global market with the highest growth rates and will maintain its post during this tenure, followed by the North American region. The B2B business model will file the fastest growth in this tenure.

