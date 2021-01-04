Modular Data Center Market – 2019 Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Comprehensive Research Study, Leading Players, Regional Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast To 2025 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

As per the latest MRFR analysis, the global modular data center market is estimated expand at 24.40% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025. A modular data center approach incorporates contained units which are primarily used in the form of prefabricated modules. Such a prefabricated infrastructure is used to deploy a standardized infrastructure in the form of modules.

Modular data centers augment the speed of deployment at a lower cost and improvise the flexibility of operations. Modular data center providers bid both separate module and all-in-one consolidated modules of individual functions like power systems, cooling systems, and IT servers. Mounting need for energy-efficient and fast deployable data centers, coupled with upscaling demand for reduction in capital expenditure are both chief factors responsible for the burgeoning modular data center market.

Segmentation:

The global modular data center market hs been segmented on the basis of component, data center size, tier type, and end-user.

By Component, the market has been segmented into Functional Module (All-In-One Functional Module, Electrical Module, IT Module, Individual Functional Module, and Mechanical Module), and Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Infrastructure Management). Based on Data Center Size, the market has been segmented into Large Data Centers, Mid-Sized Data Centers, and Enterprise Datacenters. On the basis of Tier Type, the market has been segmented into Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4, and Tier 1. By End-User, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government & Defense, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The global modular data centers market is segmented into the regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. North America held the foremost share of the global modular data centers market at the beginning of the assessment period. The region held around 45% share of the market. It boasted a market value of USD 6,284.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a whopping 22.65% CAGR during the review period.

Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of the global modular data centers market at the beginning of the forecast period, accounting for around 26% share of the market. The APAC modular data center market was valued at USD 3,560.6 million in the base year of 2017. The region is also estimated to retain its position in the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at 27.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players identified by MRFR in the global modular data center market are IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), CommScope Holding Company, Inc (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada).

The key market players in the region are expected to contribute majorly towards the overall growth of the global modular data center market, driven by the competitive scenario of the market over the review period. The market is expected to witness mergers and acquisitions, strategic business partnerships, and innovations in product and services over the assessment period.

