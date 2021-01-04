Linux Operating System Market Growth, Share, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

Linux is an open source operating system that interfaces between computer software and hardware. Linux OS consists of a Linux kernel that contains all the required components of a fully functioning operating system. The Linux OS consists of two execution modes — user mode and kernel mode — with a number of privileges. Linux OS is similar to other operating systems, such as Windows, OS X, or iOS, in graphical user interface and software applications like word processing applications. Linux OS is an open source software that makes the code used to build Linux free and available to the public to view, edit, and distribute. Linux OS is distributed to leading players in the Linux operating system market for various devices, such as workstations, desktops, and servers. The vendors also give support for the Linux-based OS that they distribute.

The global Linux operating system market 2020 is projected to gain competitiveness. Linux is open source operating system which interfaces between hardware and software. It has two execution modes that comes with own advantages. These modes are kernel and user. It is used in different systems such as desktops, workstations, and servers. A report presented by Market Research Future (MRFR) after an assessment of ongoing trends and past data reveals that the global Linux operating system market is supposed to witness rising popularity in the coming years. In this report it has been indicated that the global market is supposed to augment at 18.5% CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market Dynamics

The growth in the market for Linux operating systems is due to the growing demand for open-source operating systems and the need for a more secure operating system than Windows. Moreover, the market is also seeking opportunities, due to the growing use of a user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI) and the increasing adoption of Linux operating systems by small and medium-sized enterprises, to lower initial costs and improve business efficiency.

Several IT organizations are deploying Linux OS on desktops and workstations due to the advantages they offer in terms of usability and cost-effectiveness. Linux operating system-based workstations offer high operating performance. Linux OS is capable of managing multiple users simultaneously, which is the primary need for any IT organization. In addition, Linux OS provides virtualization, making it suitable for use in workstations. Red Hat, Inc. has a significant share in the distribution of Linux OS for enterprise workstations.

Linux-based operating system distributors dominate the server market for operating systems. Linux OS provides a secure platform for managing workloads running on bare metal, virtual machines, containers, or private or public clouds. Companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Twitter run gigantic server clusters on the Linux operating system. Leading Linux OS servers are provided by CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu Server, Slackware, and Gentoo. For server Linux OS offers integrated control features for improved security, automated compliance across various environments, and simplified software updates, among others.

Regional Analysis

Linux operating system market based on the region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America had the highest market share of 36.5% in 2017, with a market valuation of USD 1.107.0 million; the market is projected to have a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2018, estimated at USD 929.9 million, and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 20.4%. The growth in the North American market is powered by the presence of key players such as Red Hat Inc. and IBM Corporation. In addition, the growing adoption of Linux-based server farms (data centers) by financial organizations in the region is expected to further boost the market for Linux operating systems in North America in the near future

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into user mode and kernel mode.

On the basis of device type, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into workstations and server.

On the basis of application, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into enterprise and individual. The sub-segments of the enterprise segment are large enterprises and SMEs.

Key Players

The key players of the Global Linux Operating System Market are IBM Corporation (US), Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd) (UK), Linux Mint (UK), elementary, Inc., Debian, Manjaro, Arch Linux, SUSE, and Red Hat, Inc. (US).