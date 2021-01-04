Web Scale IT Market Research, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Outlook and Forecasts Report by 2017 2022 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The web scale IT market is garnering substantial traction worldwide. Market growth attributes to cloud computing capabilities and the expansion of a sizeable cloud-based infrastructure. Besides, rising numbers of businesses and adoption of the web scale IT capabilities drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing the databases with companies and the growing dependency of industries on the internet for routine business operations escalate the market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the web scale IT market is poised to value at approximately 640 MN by 2022, growing at 17% CAGR throughout the estimated period (2016-2022). Besides, spurring economic growth and rapid industrialization across the globe boost the growth of the market. Additionally, rising awareness towards the advantages of Web Scale IT and proper scaling strategy for the growing web traffic increases the market size.

However, web-scale IT requires flexible data handling capabilities to provide quick and accurate feedback on recent code deployment effectiveness. Also, the high risk associated with the mitigation of data is a significant factor hindering the growth of the web scale IT market. Additionally, highly adopted traditional monitoring systems and low performance by web-scale IT monitoring tool solutions are some of the key factors expected to impede market growth.

Segmentation:

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Solution : Healing Software, Automation, Analytics, and others.

By Service : Consulting & IT, Maintenance, Repair & Integration, and others.

By Providers : Marketplace Builder, Internet Service Providers, Content Providers, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Web Scale IT Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global web scale IT market. The largest market share attributes to technology advances and the presence of a number of notable industry players. Besides, the early adoption and rising demand for cloud-based services drive the growth of the market. Moreover, high R&D investments and advancements in wireless technologies fuel the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of technology influences the regional market growth. The North American web scale IT market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global web scale IT market. Market growth attributes to the increasing purchasing power and the penetration of smart connected devices. Moreover, established IT sectors and increasing per capita income substantiate the growth of the regional market. Besides, proliferating information technology and industries in the region fuel the market growth. The European web scale IT market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the review period.

The Asia Pacific region holds a considerable share in the web scale IT market. The market is driven by growing investments by leading players such as JoyentCloud, Rackspace, and VMware in enhancing cloud-based services in the region. Additionally, the increasing demand for software-based services in developing countries such as India and China substantiates regional market growth. Also, the increase in demand for private cloud environments and domestic sourcing requirements in several regions drive regional market growth.

Global Web Scale IT Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the web scale IT market appears fragmented due to the presence of several matured players. Industry players adopt strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product/technology development to gain a larger competitive share. Substantial investments are transpired to develop products and expand global footprints.

Technology providers strive to provide quality services with 24/7 technical support, using reliable, scalable, and affordable shared IT plans. They also ensure to provide easy-to-setup and affordable web IT plans, supported with domain names, free web applications, custom solutions, and web design services for businesses.

Major Players:

Players leading the globalweb scale IT market include VMware Inc.(U.S.), Nutanix Inc.(U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc.(U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc.(U.S.), Scale computing Inc.(U.S.), Nexenta Systems, Inc.(U.S.), SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.), Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation(U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise(U.S.), Netflix, Inc. (U.S.), CloudBees, Inc.(U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and CloudSigma Holding AG (Switzerland), among others.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

August 04, 2020 —- Webscale (India), a leader in hyperscale cloud management, automation, and hosting, announced its partnership with a US-based digital agency Corra to deliver cloud automation and hosting to global brands. Webscale is the Any Platform commerce cloud, and Corra is a global digital agency that leading B2C brands and B2B organizations to trust to accelerate their growth on Adobe Commerce and Shopify Plus.

The partnership would Corra’s customers will benefit from Webscale’s integrated portfolio of multi-tenant Software as a Service automation tools. Leveraging Webscale’s expertise of cloud support specialists and their extensive use of cloud-agnostic automation, Corra and Webscale would address the critical need for automation, security, and performance on high-traffic eCommerce websites.

