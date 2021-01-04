Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market By Type, Technology Used, Process, Industry, Geography, Trends and Forecast to 2022 | Effects of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The global cloud radio access network is predicted to touch USD 14 billion at a whopping 21% CAGR between 2016- 2022, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A cloud radio access network or C-RAN, simply put, is architecture for various cellular networks that are based on cloud computing. This is basically a radio access network that supports 2G, 3G, 4G & other emerging wireless communication standards. C-RAN benefits the user in multiple ways by offering low cost, high bandwidth, low latency, and high reliability. Remote radio head (RRH), optical transmission network (OTN), and baseband unit (BBU) are its different components, and its different services include customer service, system integration, and network service.

Various factors are propelling the global cloud radio access network market share. According to the recent MRRF report, such factors include the rapid growth in capital expenditure, fall in operational expenditure, constant advances in telecommunication and wireless technology that helps to improve the accessibility of 4G & 5G, and a burgeoning need for cost-effective & energy-efficient power resources. These factors are also adding to the global wireless RAN market and also radio access network cloud application market growth.

On the contrary, concerns about security standards, government regulations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are factors that may limit the global C-RAN market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global cloud radio access network market based on component and service.

By component, the global cloud radio access network market is segmented into remote radio head (RRH), optical transmission network (OTN), and baseband unit (BBU). Of these, the remote radio head segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By service, the global cloud radio access network market is segmented into customer service, system integration, and network service.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global cloud radio access network market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. The surging popularity of tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets, increasing investments in the cloud radio access network space, early commercialization of 5G technology, and increasing deployment of C-RAN architecture is adding to the global cloud radio access network market growth in the region.

The cloud radio access network market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Strong initiatives to deploy 5G for improving the performance of IoT, autonomous cars, & other advanced technology, significant investments and trials of C-RAN architecture in the US, focus on innovations obtained from R&D, and technological advances are adding to the global cloud radio access network market growth in the region.

The cloud radio access network market in Europe is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. The presence of multiple C-RAN services and solutions providers offering advanced cloud radio access networking solutions, increasing investments in the telecom industry, and rapid use of 5G technology are adding to the global cloud radio access network market growth in the region.

The global cloud radio access network market in the Rest of the World is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global cloud radio access network market report include Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ZTE Corporation (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), and International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.).

