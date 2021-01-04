Mobile Workforce Management Market Research Report- Global Forecast

Market Highlights

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted businesses to change the way they conduct operations and reinvent their policies with regard to business continuity, mobile workers and security. The novel coronavirus has led to a significant evolution in the way companies work, impacting everything, from collaboration to conferences to sales. The SARS-CoV-2 scare led to a lockdown across countries, with social distancing and staying at home emerging as the prevalent norms across enterprises. Communication between employers, employees, business to business now relies heavily on video and audio tools, while travel restrictions affecting the marketing and sales practices worldwide.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its new “Mobile Workforce Management Market” report, states that the global market of mobile workforce management holds great potential to expand at a healthy CAGR of about 13% across the forecast years of 2017 to 2023. MRFR reveals that the worldwide mobile workforce management market is expected to attain a decent valuation by the end of the forecast period.

Mobile workforce has gained immense traction since the pandemic, with the work from home/WFH arrangement emerging as the standard practice. Virtual meetings and other business activities have become quite common among companies, which is good news for the mobile workforce management vendors in the market. The escalating automation trend can also benefit the mobile workforce management market. In general, the soaring need for frequency in mobile devices, mobile applications, virtual desktops and secured wireless networks can provide lucrative opportunities to small and medium companies.

Furthermore, the gradual drop in the prices of tablets and smart phones, surge in BYOD/Bring Your Own Device and the rising number of technological innovations in mobile broadband and computing technology can also do wonders for the mobile workforce management market. The market growth has also been dependent on the efforts being put in by the renowned firms to come up with self-service applications and advanced mobile devices that boost the management of mobile workforce.

For instance, in June 2020, Stratodesk launched NoTouch Go, an advanced Computing device that caters to the mobile workforce. The device boasts of unrivalled computing mobility for IoT, cloud and VDI workspaces, and offers its end-users complete manageability and control ability over their remote workforce’s devices.

Regional Insight

The mobile workforce management market has been regionally considered for Asia Pacific/APAC, North America, Europe and Rest of the world or RoW.

The North American market is expanding steadily, given the arrival of new players, frequent technical innovations, and the presence of highly aware customers. The growing investments in R&D by financially strong contenders is leading to advanced capabilities that boosts customer experience, such as AI/artificial intelligence tools, augmented reality, 3-D visualization wearables like smart glasses and smart watches. A majority of the regional vendors are increasingly adopting mobile workforce management solutions and services via BYOD, which can also bolster the market growth in the following years.

The APAC market seems to be advancing at an exhilarating pace, thanks to the accelerated uptake of automation and the escalating use of mobile devices. The mobile workforce management industry also stands to profit from the advancing technology hub across India and China, along with the several government–backed initiatives like smart homes and smart cities prevalent across the region.

Segmentation:

The global market of mobile workforce management is segmented by end-users, tools, and deployment. By end-user, the market is segmented into communication, BFSI, logistics, manufacturing, procurement, and others. The logistics segment is expected to gain high traction for the worldwide market of mobile workforce management. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. With the increase in the use of Internet of Things (IoT) the need for cloud-based solutions is increasing. Hence, the mobile workforce management market is expected to make high profit for the market.

