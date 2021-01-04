Data Center Infrastructure Market Research Report- Global Forecast

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Data Center Infrastructure Market” report, states that the worldwide market of data center infrastructure is expected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of about 42% during the forecast years of 2017 and 2023. As per MRFR insights into the global data center infrastructure market, the market is poised to attain a decent valuation of nearly USD 49 Bn by 2023 due to the rise in the need for data centers by companies.

Market Scenario

Robust data center infrastructure enhances the agility of data handling and preservation of an enterprise. It is expected to drive the growth of the data center infrastructure market. High productivity offered by data centers to the company is expected to boost the growth of the market. The rise in data center IP traffic is noted to be another growth booster for the global data center infrastructure market. A surge in the adoption of both modular and colocation data centers can bolster the fast-paced expansion of the market.

Other factors can spur the growth of the data center infrastructure market. Scalability, reliability, ability to maximize the efficacy of a company’s networking assets to gain better internal network operations are expected to promote the growth of the market. In addition, advantages of reduced information technology cost and ability to detect threats and resolve the same are expected to push the market growth in the years of forecast. The presence of skillful developers and the need for one-time investment in setup of data centers are expected to act as other transformational forces of the market.

Segmentation:

The worldwide market of data center infrastructure is studied by user type, verticals, deployment, and component. By user type, the data center infrastructure market is classified into small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large-scale enterprises. By component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, solution, and service. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into storage, routers, servers, storage area network switches, Ethernet switches, network security, and virtualization software. By verticals, the data center infrastructure market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, and others. By deployment, the market is split into on cloud and on-premises.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region wise analysis of the data center infrastructure market includes regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The North American is one of the foremost regions in the world in terms of market portion in data center infrastructure market owing to its enormous necessity of data center infrastructure to certify endless distribution of data center processes and management facilities. The data center infrastructure sector in the European region is anticipated to observe rapid development in the forthcoming period. While, the Asia-Pacific nations like Japan, China and India are an emergent sector for data center infrastructure industry and is anticipated to be the highest CAGR rate achiever in the coming years.

Key Players

MRFR listed some renowned companies that are operating in the global market of data center infrastructure. They are; Dell EMC. (U.S), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), and others. The growing relationship among key players via partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, is expected to benefit the data center infrastructure market. In September 2017, Dell EMC partnered with DriveScale to enhance the efficiency of data center infrastructure for cloud applications at a cost-effective rate cast a positive impact on the market. In addition, efforts made by key contender of the market in bringing innovations to customers is also observed to work in favor of the market.

