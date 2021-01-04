Marketing Cloud Platform Market Research Report- Global Forecast

Market Highlights

The most impactful event in the tech world in recent years has been the COVID-19 outbreak, halting almost every activity worldwide. The pandemic induced lockdown has increased the prevalence of the working from home practice, with industrialists, sales & marketing teams and business leaders continuously exploring new ways to maintain effective communication to produce operational results.

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the smart home market 2020 to cover considerable grounds at a rate of 14% from 2018 to 2023 (assessment period), despite the COVID-19 impact. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

The latest trend of staying at home due to social distancing post SARS-CoV-2 has made everyone realize the importance of their current smart home automation solutions. MRFR thinks that the novel coronavirus has been a blessing for the DIY smart home market, given the surge in the appreciation for smart technologies and higher expenditure on technology-based services for smart homes. The COVID-19 impact has been such that people are now more likely to opt for automated solutions at their homes.

Growth Enhancers and Key Barriers

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the world economy has been quite evident in the past couple of months. However, the pandemic has managed to accelerate the growth of advanced technologies that were earlier struggling to gain customers. The lockdown imposed since the novel coronavirus has been particularly favorable for technologies that help bring down human-to-human contact, automate tasks, and boost social distancing as well as efficiency. One such technology includes IoT/internet of things, as it helps prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by reducing the chances of touching the product or device while operating them at home.

The growing infection-conscious population across the world since the pandemic has led to a bigger digital revolution, with the rising use of high-tech devices, smartphones and the internet among consumers. A key alteration in the pandemic era has been the increasing time being spent at home, which has prompted the consumers to explore smarter products that can enhance their lifestyle. This has been a winning aspect for the smart home market, since the advent of COVID-19 in 2020.

The surge in climate change, volatile electricity prices, high demand for security and safety and the rising consumption of cloud-based services and the IoT technology have induced major growth in the smart home market. Renowned manufacturers are concentrating on adopting new methods of producing highly advanced smart products that can cater to the rising demands of the tech-savvy smart home owners.

For instance, on 14 July 2020, Google confirmed that it is working on a smart device called house mouse, which this is a physical device used for pointing at objects for desirable results, instead of depending on voice method to command in smart homes.

Regional Study

The regional study of the smart home market covers Europe, Asia Pacific/APAC, North America along with RoW or the rest of the world.

North America will continue being the global leader in the smart home market throughout the assessment period, on account of the rising use of IOT-powered lighting solutions in residences and the mounting number of cyber-attacks on smart home appliances leading to higher demand for smart security and access control systems. The market is quite prominent in Canada and the United States, as a result of the increasing need for remote monitoring of children and the ageing population. The high number of leading vendors present here, the augmented sales of home healthcare devices and the sound financial status are some of the promising aspects in the North American market.

APAC can be one of the biggest gainers in the global smart home market, thanks to the rapid surge in urbanization and the rising preference for smart home projects. The fast uptake of the cloud technologies, improving living standard, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart homes solutions to bring down carbon emissions also benefit the market. India has emerged as one of the strongest contenders in the region, with a rapid surge in the number of new product launches that are catching the eye of the tech-savvy population. For instance, in June 2020, BetOnIndia Technology launched CareVision, which is a smart home camera with high quality emotionally intelligent/EI features along with an innovative AI hardware. CareVision not only supports home security but also helps parents remain in touch with the family members while being out of the house.

Segmentation:

MRFR study of the DIY smart home market share considers segments such as technology, product and software.

The prime technologies included in the report are wireless communication technologies, protocols & standards and network technologies.

Product-wise market categories are Security & Access Control, Home Healthcare, Lighting Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Smart Kitchen, and more.

The software-based segments include proactive and behavioral.

