Environmental Monitoring Market Research Report- Global Forecast

With the rising initiative to protect the environment from water pollution, air pollution, and other hazards, the environment monitoring market is likely to expand. Growing implementation of environmental monitoring and software for industrial pollution check along with government initiatives to develop an eco-friendly infrastructure is anticipated to foster the market growth during the assessment period. The government is taking initiative to protect the environment from water, air, land, and other forms of challenges. This is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing application of such monitoring software for checking industrial pollution is predicted to drive the market.

The global environmental monitoring market is predicted to expand at 10 % CAGR during the assessment period (2016-2022) owing to the rising government initiatives to protect the environment, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Environment monitoring refers to the process of controlling and monitoring state of the environment after the completing industrial functionalities and operations. It comprises technologies used to monitor water pollution, air pollution, land contamination, waste management, and others.

Market Scope & Drivers

The purpose of environmental monitoring is to evaluate the progress of environmental objectives and assist in detecting rising environmental issues. It works on a technology that is used for monitoring air pollution, water pollution, land contamination, and waste management, and other environmental problems. The essential process is also to protect the sensitive environment from the growing world population & associated demands.

Therefore, the significant factors driving the growth of the environmental monitoring market are rising government initiatives having aim to protect environment from air pollution, water pollution and another kind of hazards. Other factors such as the rising implementation of environmental monitoring and software for industrial pollution check, and mounting government initiatives in developing environment-friendly infrastructure is also expected to propel the environmental monitoring market growth in the coming years.

On the other hand, more factors such as export barriers on environmental technologies, and the high cost of including environmental monitoring systems and slow implementation of pollution control policies and regulations, are also highly anticipated to ignite the growth of environmental monitoring market during the assessment period.

On the flip side, the factor of lack of technical expertise, struggle in monitoring certain aspects owing to a severe low of a country’s government are accounted to be some of the challenges affecting the market growth during the assessment period.

Regional Framework

Geographically, the environment monitoring market spans across regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing government funding for implementing monitoring stations. Also, the strict mandates of the U.S. environmental protection agency are estimated to drive the market in this region.

Europe supports North America in generating the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period to fulfill the rising consumer demand. The European environment agency has established economic policies for industries, thereby expanding the market for environmental monitoring.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest region during the assessment period owing to the rising initiatives taken by the government for the development of the environment-friendly industries in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Players

The crucial players in global environmental monitoring market are listed as Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) and to name a few.

Segmentation:

As per the study, types, products, applications, and end-users are the top segments of the global environmetal monitoring market when analyzed in the study by MRFR.

In terms of types: Intermittent monitoring, continuous monitoring, passive monitoring, active monitoring, and others are the segments.

In terms of products: Monitors, sensors, and software are the segments.

In terms of applications: Air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring, and others are the segments.

In terms of end-users: Medical, food & beverage, construction, data centers, retail, government, and others are the segments.

