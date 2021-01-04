Global Facility Management Market Research Report- Global Forecast

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its global Facility Management Market 2020 states different forces that can impact the market. A detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the world facility management market is provide with the regular market analysis. As per MRFR findings, the facility management market can rise at above 13% CAGR across the assessment period 2016 to 2022.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.techsite.io/p/1752646

Various factors are propelling the global facility management market growth. According to the latest MRFR report, such factors include the changing work culture, booming cloud technology market, increasing trend of outsourcing facility management operations, growing emphasis by organizations on space management system and building asset, and increase in commercial real estate properties.

On the contrary, the lack of awareness and the COVID-19 pandemic impact are factors that may limit the global facility management market growth over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2274

Segmentation:

The segment study of the Global Facility Management Market is based on services, end-users, and deployment. Segment study provides deeper insights on the impact of corona pandemic on the facility management market.

The Services-based segments of the facility management market are maintenance management, Project Management, operation management, and inventory management among others. The high utility of facility management for Project Management can impel the expansion of the market in the years to come.

The Deployment based segments of the facility management market are on-premise and cloud. Increase in the preference for cloud deployment can support the expansion of the facility management market across the review period.

The End-Users based segments of the facility management market are Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, BFSI, Real estate, IT & telecom, and Government among others. The increased application of facility management in the field of healthcare, followed by the retail and other major end-users can boost the expansion of the worldwide facility management market through the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global facility management market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Increasing use of technology advances and its use in IT and manufacturing sectors, early adoption by well-established companies, growing support by the government in the region for funding in innovations for launching new facility solutions, and the pressing need for maintenance and support in the manufacturing sector is adding to the global facility management market growth in the region.

The global facility management market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The surging need for effective facility management services, growth in the cloud technology market, the ongoing trend towards outsourcing facility management operations, and burgeoning demand for high real estate properties are adding to the global facility management market growth in the region. Besides, the rising emphasis on building asset and space management system is also adding market growth.

ALSO READ: https://www.articletrunk.com/facility-management-market-sales-volume-status-growth-opportunities-and-world-market-share-of-2018-2022-analysis-of-corona-virus/

The global facility management market in Europe is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period, while the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global facility management market report include Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), Interserve Plc. (UK), Accruent, LLC (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FM System, Inc. (U.S.), Aramark Corporation (U.S.), EMCOR group, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), and IBM Corporation (U.S.).

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/facility-management-market-analysis-investment-opportunities-industry-size-share-growth-forecast-and-competitor-strategies-2020-04-24

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/