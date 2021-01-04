Automated Material Handling Market Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2027

Market Highlights

Automation in material handling facilitates the shifting of commodities from one place to another with little or no human intervention. The technology is relatively newer and is likely to gain traction over the next couple of years. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently stated in its observation that the global automated material handling market is expected to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period. The market is also projected to scale a decent valuation by the end of the evaluation period.

Drivers and Restraints

Such equipment has grown dramatically over the last few years, experiencing several notable transformations with the introduction of technology. Manufacturers are clearly the guiding force to carry these changes in. Keeping the three goals in mind, they have established a range of automated equipment such as conveyors, elevators, cranes, lift and lift truck track cranes, stackers, bridge cranes and monorails, gantry cranes and helicopter lifts, etc. Technological developments that prevailed in this sector have gradually taken advantage of functional and cost-effective approaches leading to the automation of these equipment. These innovations have accompanied their market value to an unprecedented level, making these devices popular and widely adopted.

Other factors that contribute to the growth of the market include rising automation across production industries. The ever-growing need for resource utilization and consumption of raw materials drives the demand & adoption of Automated Material Handling equipment. In addition to factors such as continuous technical progress, the modernization of the manufacturing plants, and the expansion of the industrial base in developing countries, Automated Material Handling equipment is providing fuel for business development.

Regional Analysis

The geographical synopsis of the global market has been analyzed in four major regions, including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Due to the presence of numerous manufacturing plants in the various countries in the region, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the Automated Material Handling industry. Many of the APAC nations are in their growth process and are therefore available to foreign investors, thereby allowing multi-domain international players to available the production unit in these countries. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow substantially in the Power Quality Equipment (PQE) space. In addition, automated material handling facilitates the distribution and production of materials, mainly in the e-commerce sector. Thereby, booming eCommerce and the PQE industry will provide a great incentive to the development of the APAC market of Automated Material Handling.

Europe is the second-largest Automated Material Handling market in terms of sales and market size. A resurgent economy coupled with the booming regional industrial sector combined with increased security concerns in the workplace, especially in the automotive, food & beverage, and metal & heavy industries will drive regional market growth.

On the other hand, North America, due to the presence of multiple manufacturing plants, mainly in the U.S., represents the third-largest market for automated material handling. The proliferation and uptake of advanced technology mostly stimulate market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as acknowledged by MRFR are Schaefer Holding International (Germany), Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Dematic (U.S.), Murata Machinery (Japan), Mecalux (Spain), Vanderlande Industries (U.S.), BEUMER Group (Germany), Swisslog AG (Switzerland), Kardex (Switzerland), Intelligrated (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation:

By operation, the global automated material handling market has been segmented into packaging & distribution, assembly, waste management, storage & transportation, and others.

On the basis of software and services, the segmental analysis of the automated material handling market is as follows – Software (WMS- Warehouse management system and TMS- Transportation management system), Services- (training, maintenance & repairs, and software upgradation.

The global automated material handling market, based on application, has been segmented into automotive, healthcare, chemicals, aviation, foods & beverages, e-commerce, semiconductors and electronics, and others.

On the basis of automated equipment, the automated material handling market has been segmented into automated storage and retrieval system, automated guided vehicles, automated cranes, conveyors, robotics system, and others.

