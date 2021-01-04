Extended Reality Market Trends, Growth, Financial Planning, Segmentation and Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

Extended Reality or XR is the combination of augmented reality (MR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), as well as other technologies that blend the real and virtual world to give rise to an immersive experience. XR not only connects but also engages customers at a deeper level. The emergence of extended reality has revamped how a person experiences the virtual and physical environments, moving from mere observation to complete immersion.

Extended reality (XR) is a term encompassing technologies of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). It can blend the virtual reality into the real world and provide immersive experiences to the user. The global extended reality market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides invaluable insights on user interfaces, developments in immersive environments, and headsets as well as new opportunities and niche trends for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The sudden COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the industry as well as its functions have been explored in high detail.

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the extended reality market 2020 was worth USD 27 Billion in 2018. The global market can touch a valuation of USD 393 Billion by 2025-end, while advancing at a rate of 69.4% between 2019 and 2025, considered to be the forecast period.

With the rising integration of XR with the business ecosystem, the former’s applicability across various enterprise verticals is bound to surge in the approaching years. The technology is touted to be a form factor that facilitates all-day use along with a clear ROI because of its manufacturing efficiency. The high convergence of mobile VR headset, AR glasses and smartphone into a single XR wearable is expected to replace every other type of screen, be it smartphones or smart TV screens. Therefore, it makes sense to assume that XR can turn into one of the most disruptive and ubiquitous computing platforms in the world.

Established vendors are in the process of designing intriguing XR experiences, leveraging the potential held by the human experience revolution with the use of artificial Intelligence as well as Internet of Things. The mounting demand for immersive technology has resulted in the high application of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud in systems across businesses and more.

Regional Insight

Extended reality (XR) market share is bound to note growth across the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and North America.

In 2018, MRFR recognized North America as the top-performing market for extended reality, given the surge in augment reality (AR) as well as virtual reality (VR) across various sectors. The growth in investments by tech companies like Microsoft Corporation, Google and Qualcomm Incorporated, seems to be another factor working in favor of the market in North America. A number of educational institutions in the United States (U.S.) are making extensive use of virtual platforms to teach students with learning disabilities and autism in schools, which gives a considerable push to the regional market growth. The military and defense sector in the US is increasingly using immersive technologies like XR for training purposes, which also benefits the North American market.

The extended reality market in APAC can progress at the fastest rate during the review timeframe, on account of the rising number of vendors that offer training services such as AR and VR. Surging adoption of AR and VR technologies in media and entertainment sectors also fosters the market growth. Given the favorable growth of the immersive technology in APAC, new companies are striving to boost their market presence by expanding their services and business footprint in emerging countries like India and China.

Leading Players

The extended reality (XR) market size is expected to increase on account of the intense efforts being given by leading players like HP Reveal (US), Softserve (US), Northern Digital Inc. (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation (France), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Tata Exlsi (India), Medtronic (US), VRee (The Netherlands), Agile Lens (US), Gofind Inc. (US), AugRay (US), Mirari LLC (US), Talespin (US), SphereGen (US), Semcon (Sweden), to mention a few.

Segmentation:

The global extended reality market research has been segmented by type, component, delivery model, and end user.

By component, the global extended reality market has been bifurcated into hardware, solutions, and services. Furthermore, by hardware, the market has been sub-divided into cameras, sensors, transducers, and speakers. By services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The hardware sub-segment is expected to gain the maximum share of the market owing to rapidly falling prices of sensors and cameras. But the services segment is likely to showcase the highest growth rate during the assessment period owing to the tools used by XR solution providers to be elemental in training and providing access to data for higher learning.

Based on type, the XR market is categorized into mobile XR and PC-tethered XR. The former is expected to display a stellar growth rate during the forecast period owing to the procurement of portable devices. On the other hand, the PC-tethered XR segment is estimated to dominate the market due to the use of cloud services.

By delivery model, the market has been segmented into business-based and consumer-based.

Furthermore, based on end-user, the global XR market caters to transportation, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing and industrial, and others. The retail and e-commerce segment is likely to generate huge revenues for the global extended reality market owing to the technology tracking customer eye directional movements and catering to their demands.

