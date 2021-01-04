Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Controlled release drug delivery is a form of dosage that delivers medication or drug in predetermined manner. It is a system that provides continuous delivery of medication or drug in reproducible and predictable kinetics for predetermined time period throughout the course of gastrointestinal transit. It releases the drug until it reaches the specific region in the GI tract. Controlled release drug delivery systems employ drug-encapsulating devices from which medication or drug is released at controlled rate for long period of time, ranging from days to months.

Controlled release drug delivery system has many benefits, such as, improved stability of drug, lower dose requirement, minimum side effects, improved drug safety and efficacy, enhanced patient compliance, and higher bioavailability. Rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with controlled release drug delivery systems over conventional drug delivery system are providing a fillip to the market. Furthermore, controlled release drug delivery system enables dose reduction which reduces the risk of overdose in elderly people. Unpleasant taste of pediatric medication or dysphagia for geriatric people further boosts the adoption of controlled release drug delivery system. However, complicated manufacturing process and stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the controlled release drug delivery market during forecast period.

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global controlled release drug delivery market can be segmented based on technology, release mechanism, application, and geography. In terms of technology, the market can be divided into wurster technique, micro encapsulation, concertation, transdermal, targeted delivery, and others. The targeted delivery segment is expected to hold significant share of the market as a large number of market participants has strong portfolio in the technology. Based on release mechanism, the controlled release drug delivery market can be segregated into micro reservoir feedback regulated, activation modulated, partition controlled, chemically activated systems, and polymer matrix systems. Based on application, the market can be classified into metered dose inhalers, injectables, oral controlled, drug eluting stents, transdermal, infusion pumps, and ocular patches. The oral controlled segment is expected to hold leading share of the global market due to frequent use and wide availability of oral controlled release drug delivery system.

Key Players of Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Report:

Major players operating in the global controlled release drug delivery market include Merck and Co., Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Alkermes plc, Coating Place, Inc., Aradigm Corporation, Corium International, Inc., Depomed, Inc., Orbis Biosciences, Inc. Pfizer, Inc, and Capsugel.

