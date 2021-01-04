Global Yerba Mate Market Research Report 2018

Global Yerba Mate Market Research Report 20184 min read
This report studies the global Yerba Mate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Yerba Mate market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate” all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition.
The origins of yerba mate come from the Guaraní natives, who used its leaves as a drink, cult and currency in their exchanges with other prehistoric cultures. Yerba mate is consumed by thousands of people in different countries around the world because of its nutritional properties and variety in the ways of consumption for the time being.
Since yerba mate cultivation is concentrated in only three countries in the world: Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. This determines that South America becomes the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, South America consumed about 328226 MT of yerba mate, accounting for about 86.98% consumption share globally.
Besides, Argentina is the largest exporting country of yerba mate in the world currently with more than 30000 MT export volume yearly. Syria is the largest export destination of Argentina yerba mate, which holds more than 60% export market of Argentina yerba mate.
With more and more people realize the benefits of yerba mate, the global yerba mate market keeps increasing in the recent few years. The consumption volume of yerba mate increased from 349351 MT in 2011 to 377377 MT in 2015 globally, with the GACR of 1.95% .
Since Argentina has an absolute dominant place in the yerba mate industry, the fluctuations of yerba mate price in the regions has been the market reference for the world. Actually, The National Institution of Yerba Mate has been pricing for yerba mate raw material and yerba mate in the recent years periodically to promote the industry development in the recent years.
The global Yerba Mate market is valued at 1350 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Las Marías
Amanda
Andresito
Molinos
Canarias
La Tranquera
Playadito
Santo Pipó
Lauro Raatz
Barão
Aguantadora
Kraus Yerba Mate
CBSe
Romance
Rosamonte
Selecta
La Virginia
Triunfo
Mate Factor
Wisdom Natural
ECOTEAS
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
FOR MORE DETAILS : https://industrytoday.co.uk/agriculture/covid-19-impact-on-global-yerba-mate-market-2020-industry-analysis–segment—forecast-up-to-2026-
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3232707-global-yerba-mate-market-research-report-2018
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Normal
Organic
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
50 age
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Yerba Mate sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Yerba Mate manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yerba Mate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Yerba Mate Manufacturers
Yerba Mate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Yerba Mate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Yerba Mate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.