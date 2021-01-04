Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Research Report 2017

Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Research Report 20172 min read
In this report, the global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Buckman Laboratories International
Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Culligan International Company
Danaher Corporation
Degremont Sas
Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd
Ebara Corporation
Ecolab Inc
Accepta Ltd
Aquatech International Corporation
Ashland Inc
Ide Technologies Ltd
Ion Exchange (India) Limited
Kemira
Palintest Ltd
Pentair International Sarl
The Dow Chemical Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
Veolia Environnement Sa
Xylem Inc
Ge Water & Process Technologies
Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd
Hyflux Ltd
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Media Filtration Equipment
Membrane Filtration Equipment
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Municipal Applications
Industrial Applications
