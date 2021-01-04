ELECTRON MICROSCOPE MARKET EXPECTED HIGH REVENUE AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE- FORECAST TO 2023

Market Research Future Current Market Updates and Future Analysis Completed Study on “Electron Microscope Market” This Report Show as By Product & Services Electron Microscope, by Technology and Application, and by End-User – by 2023

Market Scenario

The Electron Microscope Market is presumed to demonstrate 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the technological advancements, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Electron microscope is referred to as the type of microscope which uses beam of electrons in order to create an image of the specimen. Electron microscope possesses a greater resolving power than a light microscope and is capable of much higher magnification, thereby allowing it to view smaller objects in finer details. Visualization and magnification devices are an important part of the microscopy industry and are being extensively used in sectors like agriculture, polymer industry, atomic studies, and nanotechnology.

For more details :

Industry Updates

October 31, 2018: A Titan Krios cryo-electron microscope was inaugurated on November 2017 at the European Synchrotron, France. Data collected demonstrates the activation cycle of a serotonin receptor which is targeted by the medication against radiotherapy and chemotherapy-induced nausea.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global electron microscope market are Phenom-World, Nikon Metrology Inc., Hirox Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Leica Microsystems, Bruker Corporation, Nanoscience Instruments Inc., JEOL Ltd., Olympus Corporation, and Merck KGaA, Angstrom Advanced Inc.

Global Electron Microscope Market: Segmental Analysis

The global electron microscope market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By mode of type, the global Electron Microscope Market Size has been segmented into scanning electron microscope (SEM), transmission electron microscope (TEM), and others. Among these, the scanning electron microscope (SEM) segment is presumed to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the assessment period. They are very useful to observe the size and shape of the specimen as they offer a 3D view. With increasing application in the material sciences and chemistry, the SEM segment is expected to boost in the coming years.

By mode of application, the global electron microscope market has been segmented into material sciences, nanotechnology, semiconductors, and others. Among these, electron microscopes are highly used in the field of semiconductors. It is extensively used in the field of analyzing circuit failure and circuit edit.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global electron microscope market spans across regions namely, Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, the American region is estimated to be the largest region owing to the availability of advanced medical facilities and the presence of major market players in North America. North America is considered to be the largest market in this region due to higher health coverage and high adoption of advanced technology.

Europe holds a significant market share owing to the high density of population and availability of advanced medical facilities in this region. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has emerged as the fastest growing market across the globe owing to the demand for improved medical facilities. Major markets in this region comprise India, Japan, China, and Australia. With the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and booming medical tourism industry, the market is likely to flourish. Moreover, the flourishing R&D industry is likely to trigger the demand for electron microscope.

