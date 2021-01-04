Global Antiretroviral Drugs Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023

Antiretroviral Drugs Market

Retroviruses is a single stranded RNA containing virus with DNA intermediate. Retrovirus use enzyme, reverse transcriptase to copy their RNA into DNA of the host cell. The retrovirus integrates its viral DNA into DNA of the host cell, which allows the retrovirus to replicate. Retroviruses can cause different outcomes for the infected cell. Retroviruses are capable of inducing autoimmune, immunosuppressive, and neurological illnesses. Some retroviruses, such as the spumaviruses and lentiviruses are capable of directly killing cells.

Cytopathic effects in cells in the brain and infected T cells may develop immune deficiencies and neurological diseases induced by HIV and related lentiviruses. Retrovirus causes immunological diseases including HIV and T-Cell leukaemia. Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) caused by retrovirus known as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and T-Cell leukaemia caused by human T lymphotropic virus (HTLV). Antiretroviral drugs are the drugs that acts or inhibit certain process in viral replication and inhibits further worsening of the diseases.

Globally antiretroviral drugs market driven by increased cases of retroviral infections such as especially HIV/AIDS. According to WHO, 36.7 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2015, whereas, 1.1 million people died of AIDS related illness in the same year. The higher prevalence of HIV owing to the various factors such as lack of availability of medication for the treatment of HIV infection, promising pipeline drugs, increased funding by the government are expected to bolster the antiretroviral drugs market over the forecast period. However, high costs of R&D and stringent regulatory procedures hampering the antiretroviral drugs market. Furthermore, availability of the generic versions of blockbuster drugs affecting the market revenue of antiretroviral drugs.

Global antiretroviral drugs market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel

Based on drug class, antiretroviral drugs are classified into

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRT’s)

Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRT’s)

Protease Inhibitors

Integrate Inhibitors

Fusion Inhibitors

Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors

Others

Based on route of administration, antiretroviral drugs are classified into

Oral

Parenteral

Based on distribution channel, antiretroviral drugs market is classified into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Antiretroviral drugs market is expected to grow at significant rates during forecasting period owing to pipeline drugs such as doravirine (Merck & Co.), fostemsavir (Bristol-Myers Squibb), rilpivirine (Tibotec) etc. Market players are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions to improve the market share. In December 2015, ViiV Healthcare purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb’s late stage HIV R&D assets. Market players are also actively collaborating with government and non-government organizations to educate the people and increase awareness related to retroviral diseases. For instance, in September 2016, in an effort to eradicate and combat HIV/AIDS and hypertension in Africa, under U.S. Presidents Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), United States partnered with AstraZeneca Plc in donating US$10 million to HIV/AIDS funding.

Geographically antiretroviral drugs market is segmented into five key regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America antiretroviral market is driven by introduction of combination therapies such as antiretroviral therapy dosages by key players in the region. Asia Pacific region expected to be fastest growing due to developing healthcare infrastructure and increase in government and non-government organization initiatives creating awareness of retroviral diseases especially HIV/AIDS. Asia Pacific region has many generic drug manufacturing companies that are already have significant presence in global retroviral drugs in market. Middle East and Africa region is expected to be key region owing to availability of large pool of patients with retroviral diseases. However, poor healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness related to retroviral diseases among healthcare professionals expected to hamper market revenue growth in the region.

Some of the players in the antiretroviral drugs market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Modified Polymer Components, Inc. (Bristol-Myers-Squibb) (U.S), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) to name a few

In November 2016, ViiV Healthcare (Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline’s joint venture) received U.S. FDA approval to market selzentry for the treatment of CCR5-tropic HIV-1 infection, in combination with other antiretroviral agents.

