Flexible packaging is made of flexible or easily yielding materials, which when filled with a product readily changes the shape. The packaging can be made of plastic, paper, or aluminum film or foil or combination of these materials.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the flexible packaging market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flexible packaging market in Europe for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of flexible packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Flexible Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Constantia Flexibles

• Sealed Air

Market driver

• Reduction of up to 82% of plastic weight in flexible packaging in comparison to rigid packaging

Market challenge

• Rigid packaging holding more than 70% share of market

Market trend

• Rising market share of digital printing in flexible packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

