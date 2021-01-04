Global Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Business Intelligence market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Business Intelligence market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Actuate

Alteryx

Board International

Brist

Datawatch

GoodData

Infor

Information Builders

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

Panorama Software

Pentaho

Prognoz

Pyramid Analytics

Qlik

Salient Management Company

Tableau

Targit

Tibco Software

Yellowfin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unstructured Data

Semi-structured Data

Structured Data

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and consumer goods

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

