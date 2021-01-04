January 4, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Business Intelligence market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Business Intelligence market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
SAS Institute
Actuate
Alteryx
Board International
Brist
Datawatch
GoodData
Infor
Information Builders
Logi Analytics
MicroStrategy
Panorama Software
Pentaho
Prognoz
Pyramid Analytics
Qlik
Salient Management Company
Tableau
Targit
Tibco Software
Yellowfin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unstructured Data
Semi-structured Data
Structured Data
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and consumer goods
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Transportation and logistics
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Central & South America

